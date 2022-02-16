Armstrong Nordic girls skiing decided to stack its cards in the sprint relay Feb. 10 in the 6A section meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
With the new format putting the top relay not on an advancing team but just four of the top pursuit skiers on an advancing team, the Falcons put four-time state qualifier senior Sophia Pung in the sprint relay with senior Noelle Brandes.
Coach Steve Hopke said that the decision was left to them as seniors, and they decided it was probably the best chance to get multiple skiers through to state.
Unfortunately, the season ended for both as Pung and Brandes took fifth in 17 minutes, 5 seconds in a very fast field.
“They gave it their best effort, and Sophia really dug down,” Hopke said. “That last lap, she was going to try and pass people. Unfortunately, we were just a little too far from the main group, and it was just too much to make up in a 1K race.”
Brandes started the relay and also raced the third lap with Pung racing in laps two and four.
Pung did push herself at the end and nearly passed Mound Westonka. But the official results put them just behind.
And while it was a tough way for both of their high school careers to end, what they did for the program since joining in middle school will not be forgotten.
“There’s a lot of years in the Armstrong program for both of them, and they are our two top skiers and they are going to be hard to replace,” Hopke said. “There are some younger skiers that hopefully are going to move up, but right now, we will miss them.”
Wayzata’s Annika Schon and Marie Meyer won the sprint relay in 16:40, and Hopkins’ Daphne Grobstein and Lauren Munger were second in 16:41 to advance to state. St. Louis Park’s Rachel Katzoviz and Addison Chenvert were third in 16:52.
As a team, the Falcons finished sixth overall with a 307. St. Louis Park won the selection title with a 381, and Wayzata was the runner-up with a 380, beating out Hopkins (380) by fourth pursuit skier tiebreaker.
Juniors Rachel Olson and Cheyenne Oja finished 26th and 27th, respectively, in the pursuit. Olson’s time was 43:44 (22:29 classic, 21:15 pursuit), and Oja’s time was 44:44 (24:05 classic, 20:39 pursuit).
Freshman Lillian Schulte finished the team score, crossing the finish line in 44:45 (21:41 classic, 23:14 pursuit).
Senior Roshni Flannery was 31st in 45:50 (22:34 classic, 23:16 pursuit), and eighth-grader Mikayla Skerbitz took 40th in 48:51 (25:33 classic, 23:18 pursuit).
Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow took first in 29:54 to make state, and Hopkins senior Elsa Bergman was third in 31:47 to also advance. Orono sophomores Erica Kazin and Sindri Bonner were seventh and eighth to also make state.
