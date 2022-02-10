Armstrong Nordic girls skiing had two seniors step up in their final Northwest Suburban Conference meets of their careers Jan. 31 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
Armstrong senior Sophia Pung made her fourth straight all-conference team by tying her best finish – taking runner-up in 33 minutes, 14 seconds. Pung had the third best classic time of 17:43.9 and the second-fastest freestyle time of 15:30.1.
Elk River’s Hailee Zimpel won the pursuit in 31:31.9 (16:51.5 classic, 14:40.3 freestyle).
Senior Noelle Brandes earned her third straight all-conference honor by taking 20th overall in the pursuit in 38:41.7 (21:22.2 classic, 17:19.5 freestyle).
The two finishes helped the Falcons take eighth out of 11 teams with a 347 (135 sprint relay, 212 pursuit).
Elk River won the team title with a 445 (153 sprint relay, 292 pursuit), and Maple Grove was runner-up with a 423 (159 sprint relay, 264 pursuit). Andover was third overall with a 419 (141 sprint relay, 278 pursuit), and Spring Lake Park took fourth with a 412 (156 sprint relay, 256 pursuit).
Junior Rachel Olson was 42nd in 43:43.5 (23:34 classic, 20:09.5 freestyle), and senior Roshni Flannery ended up 48th in 46:22.6 (24:51.9 classic, 21:30.7 freestyle).
Freshman Lillian Schulte took 50th in 48:10.8 (23:37 classic, 24:33.7 freestyle).
Armstrong also had two sprint relay teams. Junior Cheyenne Oja and eighth-grader Mikayla Skerbitz took 14th out of 18 teams in 19:35.89, and junior Ana Coulon and senior Reyna Sundell were 16th in 20:38.61.
The top six sprint relay made all-conference – Maple Grove’s Sierra Krull and Jordyn Borsch (first, 15:19.04), Spring Lake Park’s Signe Johnson and Kaitlyn Finnegan (second, 15:36.16), Elk River’s Zoe Hoard and Peyton Opsahl (third, 15:46.21), Osseo’s Kendel Poppe-Boehm and Camille Friden (fourth, 15:57.04), Champlin Park’s Rachel Miller and Lydia Lindell (fifth, 16:09.99) and Blaine’s Molly Claussen and Emma Miller (sixth, 16:07.03).
The top 24 pursuit skiers also made all-conference. Others in the top 15 were Coon Rapids Lilah Gilyard (third), Maple Grove’s Lindsey Young (fourth), Andover’s Olivia Krafty (fifth), Elk River’s Claire Swanson (sixth), Maple Grove’s Savannah Krull (seventh), Champlin Park’s Abby Hibbs (eighth), Spring Lake Park’s Kirsten King (ninth), Elk River’s Emily Baker (10th), Rogers’ Mikaelah Hetchler (11th), Andover’s Chloe Voss (12th) and Anne Jendro (13th), Spring Lake Park’s Tatum Leibke (14th) and Elk River’s Selah Binsfeld (15th).
The other all-conference skiers were Andover’s Julia Babineau (16th), Blaine’s Kelsey Huver (17th), Maple Grove’s Kaci Roeber (18th), Osseo’s Maddie Kjome (19th), Spring Lake Park’s Lauren Swanson (21st), Coon Rapids’ Stella Bone (22nd), Champlin Park’s Elise Oldroyd (23rd) and Spring Lake Park’s Samantha Solboe (24th).
The 6A section meet is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The girls classic race is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The girls sprint relay prelims are at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1:30 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 3 p.m.
