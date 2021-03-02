Armstrong Nordic girls skiing put four on the All-Northwest Suburban Conference list Feb. 23 in the conference meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
The Falcons finished fourth with a 586 – behind Elk River (660), Maple Grove (606) and Spring Lake Park (603).
Seniors Lou Himes and Brianna Dorweiler and juniors Sophia Pung and Noelle Brandes all finished in the top-21. All-conference honors go to the top-36 finishers.
“Those four, that is the strongpoint of the girls team right now,” coach Steve Hopke said.
The conference meet was different due to COVID-19 protocols. Instead of two 5K races – with the second being a pursuit – there were two 3.5K races, one classic and one skate. And the field was broken down into four sessions so only 30 skiers were on the course at one time.
Armstrong raced in the second session. Elk River, Maple Grove and Spring Lake Park raced in the first session.
Pung led the way with a third-place finish in 21 minutes, 54 seconds – behind Elk River sophomore Hailee Zimpel (20:46) and Elk River senior Katelyn Gramstad (21:33).
She finished the classic race in 11:35 and the skate race in 10:19.
Himes was next for the Falcons in 23:55 (12:38 classic, 11:17 skate), and Brandes was 16th in 24:04 (12:46 classic, 11:18 skate).
Dorweiler finished 21st in 24:29 (12:44 classic, 11:45 skate). It was the first race for her in about two weeks after being sick for a week.
“We weren’t sure exactly how she would respond to a race, so I had put her farther down in the lineup with the idea that we are not going to put a lot of pressure on her if she just wasn’t feeling really good at this point,” Hopke said. “She started passing a few people, and she just ended up skiing really good.”
Seniors Allyson Heiden and Celia Woyke rounded out the top six on the team. Heiden was 41st in 26:01 (13:56 classic, 12:05 skate), and Woyke took 46th in 26:14 (14:11 classic, 12:03 skate).
Four others didn’t count toward the final team score. Senior Mio Aoki-Sherwood was 54th in 26:39 (14:15 classic, 12:24 skate), and junior Roshni Flannery finished 73rd in 28:50 (15:05 classic, 13:45 skate).
Sophomore Rachel Olson and Cheyenne Oja were 77th and 81st, respectively. Olson finished in 29:17 (15:27 classic, 13:50 skate), and Oja was 81st in 29:58 (15:45 classic, 14:13 skate).
Next up for Armstrong was the 6A section meet which was back at Theodore Wirth Park. The meet was on March 1, following the Sun Post’s deadline.
The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state. The state meet is March 12 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Hopke said there was some confidence headed into sections and that just a few seconds here and there could be enough to push the Falcons into the top two.
Wayzata is the top contender in the section, and Hopkins finished second last season and remains strong.
