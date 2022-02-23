Armstrong Nordic boys skiing went to state Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik looking to finish near the top 5.
Even with some late changes to Thursday’s schedule, the Falcons finished in the top half of the field with an eighth-place finish out of 16 teams with a 293.
Senior Thomas Whitehouse and junior Matthew Sweeney were two reasons why, as they finished 10th overall in the sprint relay – which was not only pushed back due to bitterly cold conditions but also changed from the qualifying prelims/finals format to a timed finals format.
Whitehouse and Sweeney ended up crossing the finish line in 15:56.12.
Junior Noah Breker also cracked the top 30 in the pursuit out of 110 competitors.
Breker took 29th in 31 minutes, 17.7 seconds. He had the 36th best classic time of 16:16.2 and the 23rd best freestyle skate time of 15:01.53.
Junior Alex Omodt was next, taking 38th in 31:54.9. He made up time in the freestyle skate with the 20th fastest time in 15:50.05. Omodt’s classic time (16:54.91) was the 57th best time.
Sophomore Boden Sundell finished the pursuit scoring, taking 72nd in 33:25.8. He had the 90th best classic time of 17:48.41 but made up ground with the 55th fastest freestyle skate time (15:37.46).
Junior Nathan Majewski also competed in the pursuit and finished 106th in 37:55.7 (19:07.05 classic, 18:48.72 skate), and senior Noah Peterson closed his high school career, along with Whitehouse, finishing 108th in 39:21.5 (19:59.47 classic, 19:22.06 skate).
Minneapolis Southwest senior Cooper Camp won the individual state title in 28:25.7, and the Southwest duo of Lars Brinkema and Sam Scott won the sprint relay title in 14:59.55. Both helped Southwest also win the team state title with a 389.
Duluth East (363) and Wayzata (345) took second and third, respectively.
The other six pursuit medalists were St. Paul Highland Park junior David Isom (28:49.9), Edina junior Andrew Defor (28:50.6), Wayzata sophomore Daniel McCollor (28:58.9), Blaine junior Ben Lewis (28:59.7), Eden Prairie junior Benon Brattebo (29:16.3) and Jefferson/Kennedy senior Jon Clarke (29:23.4).
The other sprint relay medalists were Duluth East’s Carl Morse and James Kyes (15:09.48) and Elk River/Zimmerman’s Matthew Binsfeld and Eliott Swanson (15:19.85).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.