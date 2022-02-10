Armstrong Nordic boys skiing crowned its first Northwest Suburban Conference sprint relay champion Jan. 31 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in the first year with the event’s addition to the tournament.
Senior Thomas Whitehouse and sophomore Boden Sundell claimed the sprint relay conference title in 12 minutes, 57.67 seconds to make the all-conference team, joining juniors Alex Omodt and Noah Breker who both finished in the top 24 in the pursuit.
The boys finished fifth as a team overall with a 394 (159 sprint relay, 235 pursuit).
Maple Grove won the team title with a 421 (138 sprint relay, 283 pursuit), and Champlin Park was second with a 406 (150 sprint relay, 256 pursuit). Coon Rapids was third with a 404 (144 sprint relay, 260 pursuit), and Elk River was fourth with a 397 (132 sprint relay, 265 pursuit).
Whitehouse and Sundell finished ahead of the other all-conference sprint relays – Rogers’ Henry Pulling and Nick Manthei (second, 12:40.9), Spring Lake Park’s Art Duncan and Milo Keyes (third, 16:01.63), Champlin Park’s Chase Poston and Sam Kyes (fourth, 13:02.1), Osseo’s AJ Miller and Gabriel Arends (fifth, 13:26.14) and Coon Rapids’ Albi Ludwig and Lachlan Demmer (sixth, 13:48.3).
Omodt ended up third overall in the pursuit in 28:02.6 with the third-fastest classic time of 14:58.4 and the third-fastest freestyle time of 13:04.1. Blaine’s Ben Lewis won the pursuit in 26:47.9 (14:15.9 classic, 12:32 freestyle), and Maple Grove’s Myles Brown was second in 27:55.6 (14:52.9 classic, 13:02.7 freestyle).
Breker also made all-conference with an eighth-place finish in 29:08.6. Breker had the fifth-fastest classic time of 15:27.1, and he had the 10th-best freestyle time of 13:41.5.
Junior Matthew Sweeney was next on the team with a 29th-place finish in the pursuit, good for an honorable mention. Sweeney finished in 31:28.8 (17:03.8 classic, 14:24.9 freestyle).
Junior Haakon Hanson was 50th to complete the pursuit team scoring, finishing in 36:25.9 (20:01.9 classic, 16:24 freestyle).
Senior Noah Peterson took 51st in 36:26.3 (20:07.6 classic, 16:18.6 freestyle), and eighth-grader Josh Sweeney was 58th in 37:22.9 (20:54.2 classic, 16:28.6 freestyle).
Junior Sam Majewski and freshman Nate Majewski took 16th out of 22 teams in the sprint relay in 15:50.84.
The top 24 pursuit skiers all made all-conference. Others in the top 15 were Elk River’s Matthew Binsfield (fourth), Coon Rapids’ Aaron Casey (fifth), Elk River’s Elliott Swanson (sixth), Maple Grove’s Kirk Carlson (seventh), Maple Grove’s Parker Koland (ninth), Champlin Park’s Tyler Kyes (10th) and Keegan Poston (11th), Spring Lake Park’s Phillip Kram (12th), Champlin Park’s Ethan Ibarra (13th), Coon Rapids’ Josh Thoen (14th) and Andover’s Thomas Leuty (15th).
The others on the all-conference team were Elk River’s Reid Binsfeld (16th), Coon Rapids’ Ryan Powley (17th), Rogers’ AJ Back (18th), Anoka’s Lucas Liabraaten (19th), Andover’s Aiden Mckeefry (20th), Spring Lake Park’s Collin Lief (21st), Maple Grove’s Riley Mildebrandt (22nd), Osseo’s Colin Vaughn (23rd) and Andover’s Nick Donner (24th).
The 6A section meet is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, back at Hyland Lake Hyland Park Reserve. The sprint relay is an event this season, counting toward the team’s final score. The top two teams at sections make state.
Individually, the fastest sprint relay not on an advancing team makes state, and the top four pursuit skiers not on an advancing team also makes state.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. The boys classic race is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. The boys sprint relay prelims are at 9, 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The sprint relay final is at 1 p.m., and the pursuit final is at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.