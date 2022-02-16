Armstrong Nordic boys skiing is headed to the state meet for the sixth straight season, but the process was a lot different with the sprint relay being added to the format.
The Falcons switched up the lineup a little bit from conference competition by moving sophomore Boden Sundell to the pursuit and putting junior Matt Sweeney with senior Thomas Whitehouse in the relay.
The result ended with Sweeney and Whitehouse medaling with a third-place finish, and Sundell joining junior medalists Noah Breker and Alex Omodt on the pursuit to help lead Armstrong to a runner-up finish and a team state berth with a 368, five points ahead of third-place Hopkins (363) and 25 points behind section champion and team-state qualifier Wayzata (393).
“We skied, I think, a pretty good race,” coach Steve Hopke said. “Wayzata just really hit it. They were really strong that day, but we did well and we made it to state. What we are hoping for now is if we can just put a solid race between our relay and pursuit, but the new format is kind of exciting.”
The new addition of the sprint relay makes for some interesting decisions and a fast-paced 1K addition to the skiing meet format, which also includes the 5K classic and 5K skate (pursuit).
Hopke said that knowing only three pursuit skiers counting toward the final score at sections instead of the four at conference, the decision to switch Sweeney and Boden wasn’t that tough of a decision.
“Our depth is really five deep, and then we drop off a little bit,” Hopke said. “It isn’t like we are that bad, but we do drop off. … When we went into sections, we kind of decided that our three best skiers should go into pursuit, and then we put Matt Sweeney in the sprint. And actually, he is a sprinter type.
“I would say (Sweeney) and Boden are just about the same, so we didn’t really lose anything but we gained strength in the pursuit, I think, by having Boden in there.”
Sweeney and Whitehouse ended up taking third overall in 12 minutes, 36 seconds to medal in the event and earn 153 points toward the final score. They finished behind first-place Wayzata’s Luke Jenneke and Fergus Kragenbring (12:26) and second-place Hopkins’ state qualifying duo of Seth Kristal and John Struyk (12:34).
In the pursuit, Breker and Omodt medaled with sixth- and seventh-place finishes. Breker’s time was 28:20 (14:57 classic, 13:23 skate), and Omodt’s time was 28:30 (15:08 classic, 13:22 skate).
Both finished ahead of state qualifiers Hopkins seventh-grader Logan Drevlow (eighth, 28:31) and sophomore Liam Urbanowitz (10th, 29:02).
Then came Sundell’s big finish as he took 15th overall in 29:52 (15:49 classic, 14:03 skate), which was ahead of Hopkins senior Simon White (18th, 30:47).
“(Boden) is a young skier, but he is also a part of the (Loppet Nordic Racing) program, which gives him a little bit more experience,” Hopke said. “We really felt like he was going to be kind of a key part of our lineup, and we really did need him in the pursuit race. And he came through. He did a good job.”
Armstrong junior Nathan Majewski and senior Noah Peterson also raced in the pursuit. Majewski took 27th in 33:29 (17:47 classic, 15:42 skate), and Peterson was 33rd in 34:51 (18:37 classic, 16:14 skate).
The other individual qualifiers in the pursuit were Orono sophomore Miles Miner (second, 27:29) and Breck freshman Josh Frett (fourth, 27:53).
Now the Falcons look to prepare for the state meet which will also have a newer format with the classic races taking place Feb. 16, and the sprint relays and pursuit happening Thursday, Feb. 17, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The sprint prelims are Thursday at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and final is at 1 p.m. The 5K skate is at 2 p.m.
Hopke said he didn’t want to overthink the goals or where everyone would finish because of the challenging field and the uncertainty of weather, but he said finishing in the top five is a good shooting point for any team.
“I think if we ski well, we will be in that top five someplace, and if we’re not, hopefully we will be very close,” Hopke said. “Our sprint team has to do well, and there are some other good sprint teams out there as well. And then it’s just having solid performances by our top three pursuit kids.”
The top three teams, top seven pursuit skiers and top three sprint relays all earn medals at state.
