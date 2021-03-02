Armstrong Nordic boys skiing is no stranger to winning conference titles, and neither is senior Roger Anderson.
Anderson won his second straight Northwest Suburban Conference title, and the Falcons claimed their third team conference title in the last four years Feb. 22 at Theodore Wirth Park.
But the NWSC meet was a little different this year with pandemic protocols changing the format drastically.
Instead of two 5K races – with the second one being a pursuit – the course at Theodore Wirth Park was broken down into 3.5K classic and 3.5K skate races.
On top of that, to keep numbers down on the course, the meet was broken down into four sessions of three teams. That meant one session would do the 3.5 classic race, take a short break and then finish up with the 3.5 skate race.
The final times and places and the team scores were compiled later.
“The inconvenience with COVID and having to practice in your pods have made it a little bit more of a challenge, but this group has just really matured,” coach Steve Hopke said. “This is a very unique, special group of kids in that it doesn’t seem to faze them.”
The top three teams all raced in the first session, so Hopke said there shouldn’t have been any disadvantages for the final team score. With temperatures rising, snow conditions can change from morning to the afternoon.
But Armstrong ended up dominating the field with a 668 – well ahead of second-place Rogers (590) and third-place Maple Grove (589).
And of course with two sprint races that are more like time trials than a pursuit made for a different experience.
“The kids handled that part of it, I think, fairly well,” Hopke said. “I know they said they were tired, but they stepped it up and skied well even though they had that short time in between. They are in pretty good shape. They are a quality team.”
Anderson led the way in 17 minutes, 40 seconds – beating Blaine sophomore Ben Lewis (19:27) and Elk River junior Matthew Binsfield (19:30).
His classic time was 9:05, and he finished with an 8:35 skate time.
“When he got done, he said he felt like he had a great classic race, and he did,” Hopke said. “He really put a pretty wide margin with the field with his classic, and then of course, he skates well too.
“Winning a couple of conference titles the last couple of years just shows what kind of person he is. He is skiing good right now.”
The top six scores all count at conference, but the Falcons have a strong group of 10 skiers with seven of them earning all-conference, led by Anderson.
Sophomores Alex Omodt and Noah Breker were fourth and fifth overall. Omodt finished in 19:37 (10:25 classic, 9:12 skate), and Breker finished in 19:39 (10:35 classic, 9:04 skate).
Seniors Leif Sicora and Owen Hansmann, junior Thomas Whitehouse and freshman Bodin Sundell all had top-22 finishes.
Sicora was 12th overall in 20:20 (10:44 classic, 9:36 skate), and Hansmann was 16th in 20:49 (11:06 classic, 9:43 skate). Whitehouse finished 20th in 21:06 (11:16 classic, 9:50 skate), and Sundell was 22nd in 21:15 (11:23 classic, 9:52 skate).
Sundell’s finish didn’t even count toward the final score despite his finish. Three others also finished in the top-70 – seniors Jacob Wolter and Dylan Bartness and sophomore Thomas O’Meara.
Wolter was 44th in 22:24 (11:52 classic, 10:32 skate), and Bartness was 56th in 23:11 (12:36 classic, 10:35 skate). O’Meara finished 66th in 23:43 (12:37 classic, 11:06 skate).
Hopke said that overall, the skate times did move some skiers up, but the Falcons are also very good classic skiers. And seven all-conference skiers showed a “very solid performance.”
“I think we’re strong in both disciplines,” Hopke said. “Our top seven or eight skiers are good classic skiers, and they are good skaters also. It gives us that team depth.”
The Falcons were next looking to make state for the fifth straight season after ending the four-year 6A section title streak of Wayzata a year ago.
Both teams were expected to duke it out again for the top two spots back at Theodore Wirth Park. The meet was on Monday, March 1, following the Sun Post’s deadline.
It was broken down into three sessions of four teams each with seven skiers per team. The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team also make state.
The state meet is March 12 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The biggest difference for sections and state from conference is that the Northwest Suburban Conference takes the top six skiers for total points and sections and state only counts the top four for points.
We’re a good team with four, don’t get me wrong, but most teams can’t put six out there as good as our six,” Hopke said. “That’s that team depth that our group of boys have.”
