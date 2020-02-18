The individual state Nordic boys skiing championship came down to the last stretch of the classical pursuit Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Armstrong junior Roger Anderson led Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider by about 12 seconds following the 5K freestyle and just sixth-tenths of a second separated silver and gold after the classical pursuit.
Snider eked out first place over Anderson, who was the state runner-up in 28 minutes, 24.8 seconds. Snider’s time was 28:24.2.
Anderson was one of the skiers to be named to the All-State team, which is an honor given to the top-25 after the pursuit.
Anderson held the lead after his 13:58 time in the freestyle. Snider was in fourth after the freestyle (14:10) but had a faster pursuit time of 14:14.2 to Anderson’s 14:26.8.
Armstrong finished ninth out of 16 teams with a 286. Forest Lake (401) won the state title by a tiebreaker over runner-up Minneapolis Southwest (401), and St. Paul Highland Park was third (357).
Senior Tommy Brandes and freshmen Alex Omodt and Noah Breker were the others that contributed to the final score for the Falcons.
Brandes finished 37th overall in 31:00.5. He had a freestyle time of 15:23 and a pursuit time of 15:37.5. Omodt was 105th in 33:10.6 with a freestyle time of 16:29 and a pursuit time of 16:41.6.
Breker was 112th in 33:17.3. His freestyle time was 16:43, and his pursuit time was 16:34.3.
Junior Leif Sicora finished 114th in 33:18.5 (16:20 freestyle, 16:58.5 pursuit), and sophomore Thomas Whitehouse was 124th in 33:58 (16:44 freestyle, 17:14 pursuit).
Senior Grant Juaire was the seventh skier on the team and was 152nd in 36:17.2 (18:23 freestyle, 17:54.2 pursuit).
Both Brandes and Juaire skied the final high school races of their careers.
Other boys medalists from third through 10th were Maple Grove senior Clark Young (28:56), Ely junior Jasper Johnston (29:02.1), Wayzata junior Colin Freed (29:03), Forest Lake sophomore Hoah Erickson (29:05.1), Mora senior Cooper Lennox (29:10.9), Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral seniors Zachary Nemeth (28:18.1) and William Nemeth (29:18.4) and Little Falls junior Jackson Grant (29:21.6).
