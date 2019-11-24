Coaches, parents, friends and family gathered around Nov. 13 inside the Robbinsdale Armstrong High School auditorium foyer.
Three Robbinsdale Armstrong senior athletes finalized their commitments to NCAA Division I schools by signing National Letters of Intent – Sierra Smith (swimming, University of Missouri), Jessica Hanley (soccer, North Dakota State) and Sophie Vogel (indoor and beach volleyball, College of Charleston, South Carolina).
Smiles filled the room as the girls took photos before the ceremony, and several conversations about their accolades echoed in the halls. When the pen finally hit the paper and everyone cheered and clapped, everything was official.
“I just know that the coaches are a perfect fit for me, and that their training styles are really going to help me over the next four years,” Smith said. “I am just really excited to see where I can go and how they can help me reach my best, reach my fastest.”
“I’m just excited that I get to continue my soccer career at a higher level,” Hanley said. “A lot of people don’t get to keep playing soccer after high school, so I am really glad that I get to do that.”
“I am so excited,” Vogel said. “Committing was a big weight off my shoulders, and this is just finalizing it … putting the last brick in the wall.”
Armstrong is sending three more student-athletes to the elite level of college sports, and Smith, Vogel and Hanley will be representing the Falcons for years to come both academically and athletically, which first-year principal Erick D. Nordby commented on during the ceremony.
“I was a coach and a teacher a long, long time ago, and I have nothing but respect for student-athletes and the academics,” Nordby said. “Because obviously, they have the test scores, they have the credit, they have the grades to be a Division I athlete. That’s the biggest piece I think these athletes represent.”
Smith chooses Missouri
Armstrong girls swimming and diving head coach Jason Smith stood up and spoke a few words about Sierra Smith before she signed her letter of intent.
She owns the school records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and also is a part of the school record 200 medley relay time. She has swam off events to help the team, and she has been a part of the Minnesota High School League state tournament and ational tournaments.
Sierra Smith also competed in the state tournament Nov. 14-16 and brought home state championships in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and added another medal with the 200 free relay.
“We are very fortunate to have Sierra on our team,” Jason Smith said. “She’s obviously been a very strong individual, very flexible for our lineups. … I am looking forward, as I’m sure a lot of you guys are, to see where she progresses at the next level. I am looking forward to seeing those results SECs and NCAAs in a few years, maybe next year.”
He then turned to Sierra and asked, “Right?” She replied with a loud, “Yeah!” And laughter filled the room.
“I am pretty confident,” Sierra Smith said. “I am just really excited to train alongside girls that are going to be just as motivated as I am and really competing for the same things to really help each other out. And then compete at those same meets together and show each other what we can do.”
Those future teammates and the atmosphere is one of the reasons she chose Missouri. She said that the first visit was a little rushed, but the other girls were accepting. They smiled and waved to her across the room, and Smith said it was a fun experience.
“Hanging with the team, they were just such a great group of people, and I am excited for what the coaches have in store too,” she said.
Vogel heads to Charleston for two sports
Vogel took seven months to choose to go to Charleston, but the pick ended up being obvious once she accepted.
Vogel might have been a three-year varsity starter for the Falcons’ indoor volleyball team, joining the program as an eighth grader, but she also grew up with a beach volleyball court in her backyard.
The drive to play both indoor and beach volleyball is what ultimately led her to Charleston.
“Doing both indoor and beach, you get a full two seasons of two different sports,” Vogel said.
Vogel leads the Falcons in kills and is second in blocks and hitting percentage in her career. As a captain this season, she was named team MVP at the end of the year.
Vogel also had the added bonus of being coached by her father, Mike Vogel, in her senior season, which he said he felt pretty lucky to be able to do.
“I thought it was just fun,” Sophie Vogel said. “He’s always been around, always watching me play volleyball, always coaching me a little, not over anything my other coaches’ would say. So it wasn’t too different.”
She will now get to continue her volleyball career in a unique way. Vogel said that Charleston is beautiful, and she is excited for the coaches on both teams. It also helped that the teams were willing to remain patient while she made her decision.
“We are excited to see Sophie go out to Charleston, where we know she will do great things,” Mike Vogel said.
Hanley makes it official
Hanley had actually committed to North Dakota State University a year ago, but she was able to officially have the ceremony to sign her letter of intent on Nov. 13.
She said she was excited to be with two other top athletes from Armstrong, and to now be in the conversation with all the other college athletes who came out of the school over the years.
“I remember when I was a freshman, I came to the signings freshman year, and it just seemed so amazing,” Hanley said. “It was like, ‘Wow, they are graduating this year. They’re going to college. They get to play soccer or whatever sport it is.’
“It is cool that I saw that when I was younger, and now I am sitting up here at the table.”
Hanley played several positions and worked under several coaches while in high school, and she excelled. She ended up leading the Falcons in goals the past two seasons with a combined 21.
“She was a huge impact for our program this season,” coach Kari Torgerson said. “She’s been a huge leader, and she’s going to do the same up at NDSU.”
Hanley chose NDSU for the campus, coaching staff, players and academics. She said she has just felt more comfortable with every visit, and she gets more excited each time.
“I am excited to put everything I have worked for this entire time out on the field and get recognized for it and keep working,” Hanley said. “And get school paid for out of it too.”
Hanley’s versatility is one she said should help with her transition to college soccer, especially since many players end up changing positions anyway.
“I will be able to fill whatever role my new coach needs me to have,” Hanley said. “I think that going through Armstrong has really helped – learning how to deal with those different types of adversity – and I’ll be ready for college because of that.”
