Larry Tate has lived in District 281 for over two decades now, and on Aug. 18, he began his new position at Armstrong High School as the activities and athletics director.
Tate replaces long-time AD Patti Weldon who retired after 17 years in July, and he takes the reins during a global COVID-19 pandemic that continues to change the high school activities and athletics landscape.
Tate said he remembers the looks on students’ faces during the first soccer games and swim meets of the 2020 fall season. He saw their excitement to just be out there enjoying themselves and competing.
It is a reminder about how excited Tate is about getting started in his new job. He said it is a great opportunity for him to give back to the community and have a larger impact on students.
“I take a lot of pride in the community,” Tate said. “I get to be able to service everything from fine arts to clubs. That was just really exciting to be able to have that opportunity to just be able to service the community.”
Education and other experience
Tate has several areas of experience he intends to employ at Armstrong.
He has been in education for about 15 years and has done everything from being an equity specialist to working as a behavior interventionist to working as a dean at Cooper High School. He also has spent time working in special education.
“It’s given me skills so I feel that I can reach out and talk to every student and understand their situation,” Tate said.
Even before he began in education, Tate worked as a corporate and human resources recruiter for 15 years. During his time in that position, he worked with engineers, IT personnel and general HR – sitting down with candidates, reviewing resumes, listening to them and helping them prep for interviews.
Tate said those skills can be used in education as well as the activities and athletics department helps prepare students for the next phase in life.
“I am already back in my recruiting mode of getting them prepared for how they put their resume together, getting them prepared for how they talk to college recruiters, getting them prepared for interviewing in front of panels,” he said.
Tate also has AD experience from his time at Maranatha Christian Academy from 2017-19. There, he gained experience with guidelines and protocols of the Minnesota State High School League, guidelines of dealing with city officials with their fields and other little things that can help out with the administrative part of the job.
“Maranatha was a blessing in getting my feet wet, and I met some great people that were able to show me a lot of great things about leadership as a whole,” Tate said.
Tate also has helped the youth sports in the community as a coach for basketball, football and baseball.
For him, it is a big plus to be familiar with the students at both Armstrong and Cooper and get a feel for what the students and the community needs.
While the community foundation is similar from place to place, every community has different needs, and Tate has firsthand knowledge of what those needs are, he said.
“It has been a huge plus to kind of experience the ups-and-downs and the changes that have happened in the district,” he said.
Relating to students
Tate is also a graduate student right now. He is studying educational leadership at Minnesota State Mankato and is about a year into the program. He is expecting to complete his principal licensure in December.
Tate thinks that experience can help in his position as well, and not just from applying his studies.
“It gives you a chance to also relate to the students because now I can let them know, ‘Hey I’m a student just like you. So I know how this distance learning thing is going,’” he said.
Tate also had to go through a different interview process with COVID-19 precautions taken by Armstrong.
He had to go through Zoom interviews with six or seven people in each interview, and four decision makers chose if you advanced to the next phase of the process.
Tate was able to enjoy the thoughts and ideas of almost every stakeholder’s voice in the community during the process, but there were some moments of anxiety with the possibility of the internet going down and freezing someone while they were talking.
But the journey of preparing is one Tate said he hopes to teach his students.
“If you can prepare, you might have stumbling blocks that come along with adversity,” he said. “But when you’re prepared, you are able to see ways to maneuver.”
Transitioning into the position
Tate has had about a month in the job at Armstrong now, and he said it has been an easy transition despite the pandemic and distance learning because he is doing similar things as when he as a dean at Cooper High School – working on the social, emotional piece and supporting students on just how to cope with this global pandemic.
He also thinks his experience as an equity specialist helps in a time where there are a lot of changes happening in the world and other things forcing change.
Tate said he lives by a mantra taught to him by former Armstrong basketball coach Mark Weber – sometimes, you just have to guide and step aside.
“With this generation, we don’t have to have the answers, but we do have to have that ability to guide students to how to work through things,” Tate said. “Working with some of the athletes that came in and dropped off registrations and stuff and just getting a little conversation in, how are you doing? What are your thoughts and concerns?
“And you have to be like that with staff members too. Because staff members miss having students in the building all day. So there’s a lot of coping for staff members too, just kind of having to adjust to not having that all-day interaction with students.”
Tate also said the role of helping everyone cope with changes in society belongs to entire communities. While Tate and the school district have to remain student-centered, progress needs to come from the community.
And that is one thing he likes about the Robbinsdale community – the strength it has to put differences aside and help each other.
Tate said the right people are in the right spots at both Armstrong and Cooper, and they genuinely care about the students.
“I think that this district has a lot of people that are mentoring and leading students that really want to see them have the chance to shine,” Tate said. That’s been the one enjoyable thing – sitting down and meeting with coaches and fine arts leaders and club leaders, that all of them still have that student-centered big heart that’s just like – we just want to do right by these students.”
Goals to grow
Tate’s main goal is to make sure there is an environment that creates and gives opportunities to create change – one where students feel like they’re heard, where they feel they belong regardless of talent level and where they feel like an asset to the community wherever they are at.
“When I look at all of our programs, I want students to walk away saying that they learned something and they got something that is going to help them at their next stage,” he said.
Tate also said he is a competitor and also wants to continue the traditions at Armstrong and having people see the school as being prepared and having their stuff together.
He wants marching band, theater and all clubs and athletics to really want to be participating and enjoy it, he said.
“Everybody is not going to get the same experience from it, but everybody should get an experience where they learn something from it,” Tate said.
Right now with the pandemic, Tate is also trying to find ways to stream events so more people can remain engaged.
Getting everyone in the community to enjoy the programs is a goal, especially in these strange times that include limitations and precautions to stay safe.
“It gets hard trying to turn people away from coming to watch something when they want to truly support,” Tate said.
