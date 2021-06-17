Senior Ephemian Bailey had the best throw of her high school career in the discus June 10 in the 6AA section meet at Wayzata High School.
Bailey had a distance of 108 feet, 4 inches to finish second overall and advance to the state meet, joining first-place finisher Eden Prairie junior Julia Matthews (118-3).
Bailey also just missed state in the shot put with a heave of 34-11, finishing third behind Wayzata senior Miranda Travis (40-0) and Eden Prairie junior Julia Matthews (36-5).
Other throws finished in the top eight, as well.
Junior Marlee Fisher finished fifth overall in the discus with a PR throw of 97-1 1/2, and senior Ava Brigham was seventh in the shot put with a PR throw of 31-8 1/2. Brigham also finished 10th in the discus (85-11), and sophomore Kendall Thurston was 10th in the shot put with a PR throw of 30-4.
Junior Clea Cesare, sophomore Karlee Fisher and seventh graders Olive Suchy and Sarahya College took fifth in the 4x200 relay in 1 minute, 48.51 seconds. College also tied for seventh in the 200 in a PR time of 27.06, and junior Perri Thompson had PR time in the 100 hurdles to finish seventh in 16.38.
Karlee Fisher finished eighth in the long jump with a PR distance of 15-9 1/2.
Juniors Sarah Osborne and Markia Cargeor, freshman Mackenzie Lovejoy and Thompson were ninth in the 4x100 in 52.4, and senior Lou Himes, freshman Caitlyn Osanai, Karlee Fisher and Cesare were ninth in the 4x400 in 4:28.84.
Cesare was 10th in the high jump with a PR height of 5-1, and Osanai took 10th in the 1,600 in 5:27.78.
Cargeor had a PR time of 13.3 to take 16th in the 100 prelims, and Osborne had a PR time of 13.87 to take 28th in the 100. Cargeor also had a PR time of 28.22 to take 23rd in the 200.
Freshman Avery Cuper had a PR time of 2:42.12 to take 22nd in the 800, and sophomore Natalie Storlie had a PR time of 2:48.86 to finish 27th in the 800. Senior Graciela Wiegert was 28th in the 800 in 2:49.36.
Senior Allyson Heiden was 22nd in the 1,600 in 5:51.51, and senior Celia Woyke was 29th in 6:06.46. Junior Noelle Brandes took 23rd in the 3,200 in 13:30.23, and Cesare was 30th in the 400 prelims in 1:14.61.
Lovejoy finished 19th in the 300 hurdles (52.24), and Lovejoy (19.46) and senior Miriam Manna (19.49) were 24th and 25th in the 100 hurdles. Lovejoy also finished 19th in the long jump (14-6 1/4).
Karlee Fisher finished tied for 23rd in the high jump (4-5), and Suchy was 36th in the long jump (11-6 3/4).
