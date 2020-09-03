Coach Dan Schink was very pleased with the Armstrong girls tennis squad Aug. 25 during a match with Elk River.
The Falcons lost the match against a very good Elks program, but despite graduating several seniors, including three-time state qualifier Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong held its own with a much younger lineup than in years past.
And the girls looked to be having fun and excited just to have an opportunity to play and be social as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. And early in the year, the girls are fighting for every point regardless of the score.
“They’re definitely happy to be playing right now,” Schink said. “It has been nice to see them growing on the social end of things, because this is their social hour, but they are growing as players. And it is really nice to see their improvement.”
Freshman Peyton Erickson is now in the No. 1 singles position after playing at No. 4 last season. Erickson dropped her match 3-6, 3-6 to Elk River eighth-grader Ava Nelson, but she showed off some of her potential with some nice shots that kept Nelson off balance.
Sophomore Marley Marty is now at No. 2 singles, and she dropped her first set 0-6 to junior Emma Anderson and was trailing by five games in the second set before improving her shots enough to push Anderson in a 4-6 loss.
Senior Anna Miller held her own in a 2-6, 3-6 loss to sophomore Paige Johnson at No. 3 singles, and Eighth-grader also had some nice volleys in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to eighth-grader Delaney Lundquist.
Senior captains Bryn Anderson and Isabelle Olson were at No. 1 doubles, and they played strong in the first set before junior Abby Johnson and sophomore Kate Perbix took over. Anderson and Olson fell 3-6, 0-6.
Sophomore Jenna Schnell and eighth-grader Anna Rausch dropped their No. 2 doubles match 1-6, 2-6 against senior Macy Hanson and freshman Leah Skogquist-Berg, and senior Keshari Flannery and eighth-grader Mia Marty fell 1-6, 2-6 in their No. 3 doubles match against sophomore Karly Hermanson and freshman Emme Jorgenson.
Schink said that he will be looking for the best combination for the top two doubles teams for at least a few more matches before having a consistent lineup. Some doubles players might also try out at singles when anyone misses a match, and if players do well in practice during the week, they might also get a shot at varsity spots, especially for No. 3 doubles.
“After next week, I am hoping to have a more solid lineup that doesn’t have as much rotation, at least in the top half,” Schink said.
The tennis season will be truncated in 2020 with only two matches per week. And while there is a timeframe set aside for a possible postseason, there isn’t a plan for one yet with the pandemic continuing to show a rise in cases.
But there will be a Northwest Suburban Conference crossover match on Thursday, Oct. 1, for teams with similar standings in the large and small divisions in the conference.
For the Falcons, setting themselves up to be prepared and competitive for that final match is one of the goals for the year with a postseason still up in the air. It can essentially be the championship for Armstrong with a rare chance to end the season with a win, Schink said.
“Whoever we play in that conference crossover, I would like to win,” Schink said. “Hopefully, it will be kind of exciting if it was a team we lost to that we play in the crossover match and to see if we can beat them.”
Rogers 6, Armstrong 1
Armstrong fell to 0-2 in duals this season in a 6-1 loss at Rogers on Aug. 27, but there were positives with every match remaining fairly close.
Schnell and Anderson picked up the lone win at No. 2 doubles 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 over junior Raegan Kimbler and freshman Ava Stritesky.
Marley Marty was the next closest to win at No. 2 singles. She won the first set 6-4 before dropping the next two, 3-6, 0-6, to junior Avery Farrell.
Miller also forced a third set at No. 3 singles after a 6-3 win in the second set over senior Breanna Hetchler, who won the first set 7-5. Miller dropped the third set 4-10.
Erickson fell 3-6, 4-6 against junior Abby Johnson at No. 1 singles, and Rausch and Olson played close to senior Emma Rooks and junior Anna Luksik at No. 1 doubles in a 6-7 (4), 1-6 loss.
Junior Roshni Flannery and sophomore Emily Netland, who were extra players against Elk River, played at No. 3 doubles and played well despite a 4-6, 4-6 loss to junior Paige Vreeman and sophomore Elizabeth Stickler.
“We have been working with the girls to move into the net – when to move back, when to move in, when to respond to any situation on the court – and Emily has been trying those ideas,” Schink said. “She is not 100 percent successful at all of that, but she is trying and I thought that was worthy of a chance to be in the lineup.”
Robinson also played well in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to sophomore Bella Hoffarth at No. 4 singles.
