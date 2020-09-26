Armstrong girls tennis nearly picked up its second win of the 2020 season Sept. 17 in a 4-3 loss against Coon Rapids.
The host Falcons earned wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles and had several other close matches.
Freshman Peyton Erickson defeated senior Kaytlyn Syverson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
Senior Keshari Flannery and eighth grader Anna Rausch won 7-5, 6-3 over senior Kylie Wilson and sophomore Brooklyn Nienaber at No. 2 doubles. And eighth graders Amelie Robinson and Mia Marty won 6-2, 6-0 over juniors Jennifer Carlson and Mary Olson at No. 3 doubles.
Seniors Isabelle Olson and Bryn Anderson almost picked up the fourth win for Armstrong at No. 1 doubles. Olson and Anderson won the first set 6-1 against juniors Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nikolaus before falline 2-6 in the second set to set up the decisive third set.
The two doubles teams went all the way to the tiebreaker with Olson and Anderson just falling short 6-7 (4).
Sophomore Marley Marty also nearly picked up a win at No. 2 singles against senior Ella Giorgi. Marley Marty won the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (5), but she fell 0-6 in the second set to force a third set.
Marley Marty was edged 4-6 by Giorgi in the final set.
The No. 3 and 4 singles matches were also fairly close. Senior Anna Miller fell 6-7 (4), 1-6 to junior Abby Ness at 4 singles, and sophomore Jenna Schnell fell 4-6, 2-6 to senior Kaydee Hinn at 3 singles.
This was the second close call for Armstrong, which also lost 4-3 to Spring Lake Park on Sept. 3.
Armstrong 6, Park Center 1
The first win for the Falcons was on Sept. 11 in a 6-1 victory against Park Center.
All three doubles teams won pretty handedly. Olson and Schnell won 6-0, 6-0 against junior Katrina Vang and freshman Britney Nguyen at 1 singles.
Anderson and Rausch won 6-0, 6-2 against senior Melanie Vang and junior Mercedes Lor at 2 doubles, and Keshari Flannery and senior Nyadoar Gach won 6-0, 6-0 over senior Samantha Clayman and junior Itunu Okusanya at 3 doubles.
Erickson also had a pretty dominant win, defeating sophomore Nasli Xiong 6-1, 6-0 at 1 singles.
Miller had a tougher match against junior Deja Moua. Miller won the first set 6-1 but dropped the second set 2-6. That set up a third-set tiebreaker with Miller winning 10-8.
Robinson squeaked by senior Emily Lee at 4 singles in a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win.
The lone loss came in a close match at 2 singles. Marley Marty fell to senior Yong Cheng Yang 6-2, 1-6, 8-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.