Armstrong girls tennis nearly picked up its second win of the 2020 season Sept. 17 in a 4-3 loss against Coon Rapids.

The host Falcons earned wins at No. 1 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles and had several other close matches.

Freshman Peyton Erickson defeated senior Kaytlyn Syverson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Senior Keshari Flannery and eighth grader Anna Rausch won 7-5, 6-3 over senior Kylie Wilson and sophomore Brooklyn Nienaber at No. 2 doubles. And eighth graders Amelie Robinson and Mia Marty won 6-2, 6-0 over juniors Jennifer Carlson and Mary Olson at No. 3 doubles.

Seniors Isabelle Olson and Bryn Anderson almost picked up the fourth win for Armstrong at No. 1 doubles. Olson and Anderson won the first set 6-1 against juniors Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nikolaus before falline 2-6 in the second set to set up the decisive third set.

The two doubles teams went all the way to the tiebreaker with Olson and Anderson just falling short 6-7 (4).

Sophomore Marley Marty also nearly picked up a win at No. 2 singles against senior Ella Giorgi. Marley Marty won the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (5), but she fell 0-6 in the second set to force a third set.

Marley Marty was edged 4-6 by Giorgi in the final set.

The No. 3 and 4 singles matches were also fairly close. Senior Anna Miller fell 6-7 (4), 1-6 to junior Abby Ness at 4 singles, and sophomore Jenna Schnell fell 4-6, 2-6 to senior Kaydee Hinn at 3 singles.

This was the second close call for Armstrong, which also lost 4-3 to Spring Lake Park on Sept. 3.

Armstrong 6, Park Center 1

The first win for the Falcons was on Sept. 11 in a 6-1 victory against Park Center.

All three doubles teams won pretty handedly. Olson and Schnell won 6-0, 6-0 against junior Katrina Vang and freshman Britney Nguyen at 1 singles.

Anderson and Rausch won 6-0, 6-2 against senior Melanie Vang and junior Mercedes Lor at 2 doubles, and Keshari Flannery and senior Nyadoar Gach won 6-0, 6-0 over senior Samantha Clayman and junior Itunu Okusanya at 3 doubles.

Erickson also had a pretty dominant win, defeating sophomore Nasli Xiong 6-1, 6-0 at 1 singles.

Miller had a tougher match against junior Deja Moua. Miller won the first set 6-1 but dropped the second set 2-6. That set up a third-set tiebreaker with Miller winning 10-8.

Robinson squeaked by senior Emily Lee at 4 singles in a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win.

The lone loss came in a close match at 2 singles. Marley Marty fell to senior Yong Cheng Yang 6-2, 1-6, 8-10.

