Armstrong girls tennis had a tough draw Oct. 5 against Champlin Park to open the 5AA team section playoffs, but the Falcons bounced back Oct. 7 to defeat Minneapolis Edison in the consolation bracket to stay alive for seventh place.
The Falcons (2-11 overall) fell to the Rebels 6-1 to open team section play, though several matches were close. Armstrong took on Edison next to stay alive in the consolation bracket and earned a 7-0 win.
Coon Rapids was the next opponent with a trip to the consolation finals on the line. That match was on Oct. 12. The winner takes on the winner of Monticello and Anoka in the consolation final at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The team section consolation bracket was new this year with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Minnesota State High School League to cancel individual sections and state and implement a shortened schedule with only two dual meets a week with 11 contests before team sections.
With the change, Armstrong was given the opportunity to see if the girls could turn 4-3 losses to Coon Rapids and possibly Anoka during the regular season into wins during team section play.
“It is nice to be playing, and it also gives the girls a chance to get better and compete and play a match more at whatever level these teams are at,” coach Dan Schink said.
The Falcons almost defeated Coon Rapids on Sept. 17 with a third-set tiebreaker at No.1 doubles going against them.
The No.1 doubles team of seniors Isabelle Olson and Bryn Anderson also came close to a win against Anoka on Oct. 1 with a third set being the difference in that match. And the usual No. 3 singles player was also absent in that match for the Falcons.
Earlier in the season, there wasn’t much known about how the postseason would be structured with a to be announced for the final two weeks.
The girls were excited to find out they would not only get that opportunity to play other teams but also that they would get at least a few more matches.
Just having the opportunity should bring a good finish to 2020 for the seniors and prepare some of the younger girls with section experience, Schink said.
Schink was also able to get some seniors into matches that haven’t played a lot against Edison.
“There were some rare opportunities that you normally don’t get with this new format,” Schink said. “It was nice to reward those kids.”
Champlin Park 6, Armstrong 1
There were several positives for the Falcons on Oct. 5 in the 5AA team section opener.
Armstrong was able to earn a match win – with the other win against the Rebels this year coming because of an injury default – and the No. 1 and 4 singles matches were much closer than before.
Senior Anna Miller came away with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles against Champlin Park sophomore Veranique Poquette. Miller played at No. 3 doubles in the first match against Champlin Park on Sept. 10.
Freshman Peyton Erickson also nearly pulled off a big upset over Champlin Park sophomore Alex Repplier at No. 1 singles. Erickson lost 2-6, 2-6 to Repplier on Sept. 10, but this time, she was four points from a win.
Erickson won the first set 6-4 and was edged 4-6 in the second set, which set up a 10-point tiebreaker. Erickson took a 6-5 lead in the tiebreaker before Repplier scored five of the final six points for a 10-7 win.
“The girls have definitely improved across the board, and last time, the 1 singles and the 4 singles were not close at all,” Schink said.
Senior Keshari Flannery and eighth-grader Anna Rausch also pushed senior LeAnna Ung and sophomore Vanessa Pham at No.2 doubles in a 2-6, 6-7 loss.
Sophomore Emily Netland and eighth-grader Amelie Robinson fell 4-6, 2-6 to senior Caroline Kelley and sophomore Yulia Horton at No. 3 doubles, and sophomore Marley Marty lost a 2-6, 2-6 match to sophomore Abriella Williams.
Sophomore Jenna Schnell fell 1-6, 3-6 to freshman Debbie Ogdahl at No. 3 singles.
Armstrong 7, Edison 0
Armstrong continued its season Oct. 7 with a 7-0 win over Minneapolis Edison in the consolation bracket.
Schink said that with less stress as a highly favored team, the Falcons were able to focus on improving serve placement and to practice hitting against lobs.
“It was an opportunity to try some things that they don’t normally do, like coming to the net, and so it was a good thing for them,” Schink said.
Erickson defeated Irma O’Meara 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Marty won 6-0, 6-0 over Ella Selmecki at No. 2 singles
Schnell won 6-3, 6-1 against Amelia Larson at No. 3 singles, and Miller won 6-0, 6-0 over Gwen Bubser at No. 4 singles.
All three doubles teams won 6-0, 6-0, as well.
Olson and Anderson defeated Abby Crohn and Ayla Carr at No. 1 doubles, and Keshari Flannery and Rausch won against Lindsey Olson and Maxine Almen at No. 2 doubles.
Senior Nyadoar Gach and junior Roshni Flannery defeated Miranda Erzenzimmer and Zaira Perez at No. 3 doubles.
