This season had several challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the regular season and with individual sections and state being canceled, but Armstrong girls tennis made the best of it.
The Falcons dropped the 5AA team section opener to go to the first consolation tournament in 5AA history, which was added to help teams get a few more matches in.
Armstrong turned the opportunity into a consolation title with 4-3 wins over Coon Rapids and Anoka, which were teams the Falcons lost to earlier this season.
“It has been an amazing season, especially when we were warned at the beginning of the season that we may not get past week three,” Dan Schink wrote in an email. “It is sad that there is no individual sections or state tournament of any kind. Yet we all made the most of each day we got on the courts. It was a blessing to play and have fun.”
Armstrong 4, Coon Rapids 3
The girls flipped the result Oct. 12 in the 5AA consolation semifinal with a 4-3 win over Coon Rapids.
Armstrong lost 4-3 to Coon Rapids on Sept. 17, but sophomore Marley Marty was able to change that in this one.
Marty lost to senior Ella Giorgi in the first match at No. 2 singles in three sets. This time, Marty was able to claim the win over Giorgi 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Freshman Peyton Erickson won her No. 1 singles match over senior Kaytlyn Syverson 6-3, 7-5, and senior Anna Miller defeated junior Abby Ness 6-1, 7-6 at No. 4 singles.
Eighth-graders Amelia Robinson and Mia Marty also won at No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-1 over sophomore Nina Weimholt and eighth-grader Gabbi Newton.
Armstrong 4, Anoka 3
In the consolation final on Oct. 14, the Falcons once again flipped an earlier result, a 4-3 loss to Anoka on Oct. 1, to win 4-3.
Miller clinched the team win at No. 4 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over senior Audrey Raeker. Miller was undefeated in the section tournament.
Erickson added a 6-2, 6-4 win over senior Olivia Anderson at No. 1 singles, and Marty defeated sophomore Camryn Zimmer 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Schnell, who didn’t play in the first match against Anoka, won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles over senior Carly Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.