Armstrong sophomore Peyton Erickson continues to build herself toward future postseason runs after winning twice Oct. 18-19 in the 5AA individual tennis section tournament at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.

Erickson (15-3 overall) did have the tough task of trying to get past fourth-seeded Orono senior Carli Olsen to guarantee a medal, falling just short 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinals. Olsen ended up third overall in the tournament.

Maple Grove senior Zoe Adkins turned a top seed into a section title, and Wayzata sophomore Nabedrick Lucy was the runner-up, as both made state.

Erickson started the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Osseo senior Abby Kettlewell before picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rogers junior Bryn Hoffarth in the second round.

Also earning a win was the doubles team of sophomore Arianna Sheppard and freshman Amelie Robinson.

The duo topped Patrick Henry junior Jessica Loma and freshman Natalie Goodman 6-0, 6-0.

Their season closed in the next match with a 2-6, 2-6 defeat against seventh-seeded St. Michael-Albertville seniors Olivia Flaten and Ellie Breuer.

In the other doubles match, senior Roshni Flannery and junior Emily Netland had a tough draw in an 0-6, 1-6 loss to fourth-seeded Maple Grove seniors Neeraja Uppala and Ally Kalinsky.

Freshman Anna Rausch had a tough draw in the singles bracket with a match against third-seeded Alex Repplier, who eventually took fourth.

Rausch dropped the match to Repplier 0-6, 2-6.

Besides Flannery, the rest of the section participants are expected back in 2021 and will look to build on this season’s finish.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments