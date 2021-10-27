Armstrong sophomore Peyton Erickson continues to build herself toward future postseason runs after winning twice Oct. 18-19 in the 5AA individual tennis section tournament at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.
Erickson (15-3 overall) did have the tough task of trying to get past fourth-seeded Orono senior Carli Olsen to guarantee a medal, falling just short 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinals. Olsen ended up third overall in the tournament.
Maple Grove senior Zoe Adkins turned a top seed into a section title, and Wayzata sophomore Nabedrick Lucy was the runner-up, as both made state.
Erickson started the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Osseo senior Abby Kettlewell before picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rogers junior Bryn Hoffarth in the second round.
Also earning a win was the doubles team of sophomore Arianna Sheppard and freshman Amelie Robinson.
The duo topped Patrick Henry junior Jessica Loma and freshman Natalie Goodman 6-0, 6-0.
Their season closed in the next match with a 2-6, 2-6 defeat against seventh-seeded St. Michael-Albertville seniors Olivia Flaten and Ellie Breuer.
In the other doubles match, senior Roshni Flannery and junior Emily Netland had a tough draw in an 0-6, 1-6 loss to fourth-seeded Maple Grove seniors Neeraja Uppala and Ally Kalinsky.
Freshman Anna Rausch had a tough draw in the singles bracket with a match against third-seeded Alex Repplier, who eventually took fourth.
Rausch dropped the match to Repplier 0-6, 2-6.
Besides Flannery, the rest of the section participants are expected back in 2021 and will look to build on this season’s finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.