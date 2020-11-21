Armstrong girls tennis made a strong finish to the 2020 season with the first ever 5AA team consolation championship title, defeating two teams the Falcons lost to during the regular season in the final two postseason matches.
It was clearly a team effort, and that reflects in the All-Northwest Suburban Conference list with six selections including five honorable mentions.
Freshman Peyton Erickson was named to the all-conference team for her play at No. 1 singles. Sophomores Marley Marty and Jenna Schnell were named honorable mentions, playing at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots, respectively.
Senior captains Isabelle Olson and Bryn Anderson and eighth-grader Anna Rausch were also named as honorable mentions, with all three playing doubles.
Erickson finished 9-8 overall and went 3-0 in the consolation bracket, while also pushing Champlin Park sophomore Alex Repplier to a third-set tiebreaker in the championship bracket.
Marty finished 6-11 at No. 2 singles and won both her matches in the consolation semifinal and final, including a three-set win against Coon Rapids senior Ella Giorgi.
Schnell was 6-8 at No. 3 singles. She was 2-1 in the consolation bracket matches including a win in the consolation final against Anoka senior Carly Peterson.
Olson and Anderson were mostly paired together at No. 1 doubles this season, and Rausch played at No. 2 doubles. But the lineups switched partners a few times.
Rausch won four times at No. 2 doubles, paired with Anderson for one of the wins and with senior Keshari Flannery for the other three wins. Anderson and Olson won twice together.
