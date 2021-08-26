Armstrong girls tennis were expecting almost everyone back from the 2020 team that won the first ever consolation 5AA section team title.
But the Falcons lost two singles players from a year ago that made for some adjustments in 2021.
Marley Marty and Jenna Schnell were at No. 2 and 3 singles last season, and Mia Marty was at No. 3 doubles, but the three are now out of state. Marley and her sister Mia moved to Hawaii, and Schnell moved to Iowa.
Still with sophomore captain Peyton Erickson back at No. 1 singles and senior captain Roshni Flannery and freshman Anna Rausch joining forces at No. 1 doubles, there are still several leaders back.
And it also helps that the returners who are back had the experience of being able to adjust and turn team losses into wins in rematches at the end of 2020. And the youth on the team allows a chance for the group to grow into the soul of the team for a few years.
“Their work ethic and just showing that they’re improving every time we play is kind of what we are looking at today because it is kind of a reset with losing our second and third singles player and another key player in the lineup,” coach Dan Schink said. “We are looking to grow. We have some veterans, but some of our veterans are 10th graders who have been on the team for four years, like Peyton, who are still young.”
What also helps for the team is that 2021 is starting off with more normalcy after the shortened 2020 season with many COVID-19 protocols. Cheering is also allowed, and doubles players don’t have to wear masks.
“We are getting closer and closer to what it was like to play tennis before,” Schink said. “We are still not shaking hands but tapping racquets and feeling good about being on the court. It’s been fun, and these girls listen really well to input from all the coaches we got.
“They will do a lot of growing, and it will be fun to see what they can accomplish.”
Erickson, who was 9-8 in 2020, leads the way and will look to add to her high school accomplishments and possibly take a big step by the end of the year.
“(Erickson) is our top player and has been working hard at it and has been a great captain with getting everything organized for the girls,” Schink said. “Not only is she a good player, but she is a good captain and tries to motivate her teammates to play better.”
Freshman Amelie Robinson moved up from No. 3 doubles to No. 2 singles to help fill the unexpected gaps, and sophomore Arianna Sheppard will be at No. 3 singles.
Senior Elizabeth Janson will be at No. 4 singles. Last season, Anna Miller was the senior that ended up winning all of her matches at sections and proving to be a key asset to the team.
“It might be Janson at the end this year,” Schink said.
The No. 2 doubles teams will still have some movement early on.
In the season opener, sophomore Lucy Dreyer and eighth-grader Liana Gonzaga were at 2 dubs, and freshmen Evelyn Erickson and Viveka Thomas were at 3 dubs.
Schink said that Dreyer is a new player that probably wasn’t expecting to be in the lineup in the season opener. But he said that Dreyer has some natural net instincts that allow her to play some good doubles.
Gonzaga is very young and is willing to do anything on the court to improve, Schink said.
“It will be really interesting to see how she progresses, because she has a lot of potential,” Schink said. “But potential is also a very dangerous word. You don’t want to put too high of expectations on her, but we will see what she can accomplish.”
Erickson and Thomas are also new but bring some chemistry being friends before joining the team.
Junior Emily Netland will join the lineup later after playing mostly at No. 2 doubles a year ago, and junior Sandy Htwe and sophomore Monica Ruddy are extras that will also slot into the lineup at times.
Champlin Park meet
Armstrong opened the 2021 season with a meet at Champlin Park against the Rebels and Rogers.
Buffalo was there, as well, but there was no match against the Bison.
The Falcons fell 6-1 to Rogers in the first dual.
Peyton Erickson picked up the lone win at No. 1 singles in the match.
She topped Abby Johnson, 6-1, 7-5.
The No. 1 doubles team of Flannery and Rausch dropped their two sets, but they fought hard for several points.
Raegan Kimbler and Morgan Poirier ended up winning 6-3, 6-3.
Evelyn Erickson and Thomas won a few games in their match at No. 3 doubles against Leah Hatcher and Ava Stritesky.
The Armstrong duo fell 0-6, 2-6.
Robinson also won a few games at No. 2 singles, falling 1-6, 1-6 to Anna Luksik, and Sheppard fell 1-6, 0-6 to Bella Hoffarth at No. 3 singles.
Jansson lost 0-6, 0-6 to Amanda Barnacle at No. 4 singles, and Dreyer and Gonzaga lost 0-6, 0-6 to Elizabeth Stickler and Paige Vreeman at No. 2 doubles.
The second dual was against Champlin Park with Armstrong falling 7-0.
But there were a couple of closer matches at No. 1 and No. 3 singles.
Peyton Erickson battled the Rebels’ top player in Alex Repplier to a three-set tiebreaker.
After a 6-4 loss in the first set, Peyton Erickson was able to bounce back with a hard fought 7-5 win in the second set.
The third set was a 10-point tiebreaker, and Peyton Erickson was edged 10-8 to drop the match.
Sheppard also pushed No. 3 singles player Debbie Ogdahl despite falling in two sets.
Sheppard fell 5-7, 2-6.
Flannery and Rausch also won some games, falling 0-6, 4-6 to Vanessa Pham and Yulia Horton at No. 1 doubles.
Evelyn Erickson and Thomas also had some positives in a 1-6, 3-6 loss to Sophie Rangel and Luci Rote at No. 3 doubles.
Robinson lost 0-6, 1-6 to Veranique Poquette at 2 singles, and Janson dropped an 0-6, 0-6 match to Annabelle Johnson at 4 singles.
Dreyer and Gonzaga lost 0-6, 1-6 to Alyssa Ostendorf and Lauren Knutson at No. 2 doubles.
