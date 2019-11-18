Seniors Sierra Smith and Molly Zook, sophomore Zoe Bresnahan and freshman Olivia Kehn were all smiles at the AA state meet Nov. 14-16.
Smith brought home two state championships – winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races – and Bresnahan took fourth in the 500 free.
But it was the eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle that really made the quartet’s weekend as all four girls won medals in the event.
“I think just being able to medal with a group of your other teammates is just so much more exciting than doing it by yourself,” Bresnahan said. “Yes, you love doing it by yourself but when you do it in a relay, you get three other girls there to support you and who help you get that medal.”
“I love this team, so it is so much fun when we get to race together – like hyping each other up before we swim and then cheering each other on after we get out. It is just so much fun,” Smith said.
The four girls ended up finishing with 95.5 points to help the Falcons take eighth overall as a team.
Forty of those points came from Smith’s two gold medals.
Smith came into Saturday’s 200 free final after placing second in the prelims in 1 minute, 50.27 seconds, which was an All-American consideration time.
But she saved her fastest for the race that mattered, dropping almost two seconds for an Automatic All-American time in 1:48.28. Eastview senior Claudia Dougan (1:49.53), Minnetonka senior Jojo Jorgenson (1:49.69) and 2018 champion Edina junior Claudia Chang (1:50.46) finished behind Smith in a field that was much faster than a year ago.
Later, Smith did it again in the 100 free. She made the finals with a first-place finish in the prelims in 50.64, and she backed it up with an All-American Consideration time in the finals in 50.29 to take home the gold.
Eastview’s Dougan (50.73), Minnetonka’s Jorgenson (51.07) and Edina senior Nora Clarkowski (51.15) were right behind her.
Smith, who is headed to swim at the University of Missouri next season, was humble despite the victories. She attributed her success to the program and her teammates, friends, family and coaches.
“I’m just really thankful for the team that’s surrounding me,” Smith said. “All of our girls are supportive. We have some JV girls and some girls that didn’t come to swim that came and cheered. So I am just so blessed to have them here, and then just family and friends came too.
“It’s just so much fun seeing them in the stands.”
Bresnahan also took home an individual medal with a fourth-place finish in the 500 free in 4:57.65, besting her prelims time of 5:00.14. It also bested her time from 2018, which was good enough for a runner-up finish at last year’s state meet.
Bresnahan also made the consolation final in the 200 free, finishing tied for 10th in 1:53.23. In prelims, she finished 11th in 1:54.16.
“It’s just so exciting to have another opportunity to come back and have a chance to get another medal, especially to come back and get another medal in (the 200 free) relay too just makes it even better,” Bresnahan said.
The 200 free relay came into the finals after placing fifth in prelims in 1:37.74. The quartet ended up eighth in 1:38.48.
“It’s so much fun, and there’s so much energy as a team that everyone is super positive,” Kehn said.
The same group also made the consolation final in the 400 free relay after finishing the prelims in 3:35.91. The Falcons final race ended up coming down to the wire with the girls finishing 11th overall and third in the heat in 3:36.56.
Minneapolis Southwest (3:36.23) and Anoka (3:36.41) touched the wall just ahead of the Falcons.
Kehn also made state in the 100 breaststroke and finished 17th in prelims in 1:08.14, just missing the consolation final.
“Everyone on the team is so kind and so positive and are always there to support each other,” Kehn said.
That support was definitely evident for the two seniors who closed their high school swimming careers at state.
Bresnahan and Kehn will be two leaders for the next few years, and they both praised the varsity swimmers and JV swimmers who came out to cheer in the stands.
It meant a lot to all four Falcons.
“It’s crazy,” Zook said. “The past four years have been some of the best I’ve ever had, and I don’t know where I’d be without this team. So finishing it here is just amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
“This team is just amazing,” Smith said. “I love the coaches that we’ve gone through have all been so supportive, and they each have contributed to our swimming in a different way. And I just know that all of our girls just really have fun together, training hard too.”
