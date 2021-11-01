Robbinsdale Armstrong girls swimming and diving is showing off some quick times so far this season, and a first-place overall finish in the 6AA True Team section Oct. 16 was another example.
The Falcons finished with 692 points to win the meet.
Senior Zoe Bresnahan was one of the reasons. Bresnahan was first overall in the 200 free in 1 minute, 55.45 seconds – coming very close to the state standard (1:55.06) ahead of the 5AA section meet.
Bresnahan also took first in the 200 IM in 2:11.16, also close to the state standard (2:10.09), and Bresnahan joined senior Ella Steinke, junior Olivia Kehn and eighth-grader Lucia Freed to claim first place in the 400 free relay in 3:48.66, about eight seconds off the state standard (3:39.68).
Bresnahan also took second with the 200 free relay, joining junior Anna Linebaugh, Kehn and Freed to take second in 1:44.23.
Kehn also won an individual title in the meet, taking first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.2, about three seconds away from the state standard (1:07.12). Kehn was also third in the 50 free in 25.71, which is just over a second away from the state standard (24.38).
Freed was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.54 and third in the 200 IM in 2:20.74. Freshman Joy van Laarhoven added a third place in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.97, and eighth-grader Riley Sheffer was third in the 500 free in 5:39.87.
Senior Brenna Scheib, junior Nola Fisher, freshman Sydney Podany and van Laarhoven added a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 2:04.45.
Scheib also was fourth in the 50 free in 26.41 and was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.94. Steinke took fourth in the 100 free in 58.1, and junior Amanda Hyland took fourth in the 500 free in 5:40.83.
Freshman Evelyn Neese (5:51.22) and seventh-grader Mackenzie Woods (5:54.39) finished sixth and eighth in the 500 free. Hyland (2:11.42) and Woods (2:13.05) finished sixth and eighth in the 200 free.
Sheffer was seventh in the 100 fly in 1:07.52. Linebaugh took eighth in the 100 free in 1:00.26, and Podany was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.98.
