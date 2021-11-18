Armstrong girls swimming and diving is sending two relays and several individuals to state after finishing second as a team Nov. 11-12 in the 6AA section meet at the Butler Center in St. Paul.
The Falcons are sending seniors Zoe Bresnahan and Ella Steinke, junior Olivia Kehn and eighth-grader Lucia Freed to state on the section championship 400-yard freestyle relay. Senior Brenna Scheib and junior Nola Fisher join Kehn and Bresnahan at state on the second-place 200 free relay.
Bresnahan also advanced to state in the 200 and 500 free with two individual section titles, and Kehn added a state berth with a section title in the 100 breaststroke. Freed also made state in an individual event, taking second in the 200 IM.
Junior Amanda Hyland is also off to state after taking second in the 500 free.
Together with all the other top 16 finishers, the Falcons ended up with 335 points, second to St. Paul Central’s 352.
Bresnahan led the team with four state berths, besting the state standard in both the 200 and 500 free.
Bresnahan won the 200 free in 1 minute, 53.63 seconds, beating out St. Paul Central senior Sophie Ingersoll (1:59.26).
Bresnahan also was first in the 500 free in 4:59.62, besting teammate Hyland who also made state in 5:19.41.
Kehn won the section title in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.63, besting Southwest junior Fiona Carlson (1:10.57).
The other section title came with the 400 free relay quartet of Brensnahan, Steinke, Freed and Kehn, who finished in 3:41.3. St. Paul Central was second in 3:42.35.
Freed finished second in the 200 IM in 2:18.9 to also make state in an individual event. Washburn senior Christine Kessens was first in 2:10.88.
Kehn, Fisher, Scheib and Bresnahan also took second in the 200 free relay to make state in 1:42.84. Washburn was first in 1:39.12.
Several other Armstrong swimmers reached the podium with top eight finishes.
Kehn ended up fourth in the 50 free in 25.31. Freed also had a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:02.15.
Steinke finished fifth in the 100 free in 56.15 and also took seventh in the 50 free in 26.05.
Freshman Joy van Laarhoven was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.81, and eighth-grader Riley Sheffer took eighth in the 100 fly in 1:05.83. Sheffer also took eighth in the 500 free in 5:45.92.
Hyland took eighth in the 200 free in 2:04.35, and van Laarhoven was eighth in the 200 Im in 2:25.4.
Freshman Sydney Podany, Scheib, van Laarhoven and Steinke added medals in the 200 medley relay, taking fifth in 2:01.46.
Some Falcons made the consolation final at sections to score points.
Seniors Morgan Stepan (207.2) and Isabella Enger (196.9) were 12th and 14th in diving.
Senior Abby Garske was 12th in the 100 free in 59.62 and 13th in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.5, and junior Stella Ritchie finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.43.
Scheib finished 14th in the 50 free in 26.78 and 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.04
Seventh-grader Mackenzie Woods took 16th in the 200 free in 2:10.27, and freshman Evelyn Neese took 16th in the 500 free in 5:59.62.
Several others swam at prelims on Nov. 11.
Junior Anna Linebaugh was 17th in the 100 free in 59.94, and Neese took 18th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.3.
Fisher was 20th in the 50 free in 27.15, and eighth-grader Natalie Gustafson was 20th in the 100 free in 1:00.98. Gustafson also took 21st in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.15.
Junior Berit Dussault was 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.05, and junior Riley Bourgoin was 21st in the 200 free in 2:15.28. Woods took 21st in the 100 butterfly in 1;14.72.
Podany was 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:37.78 and was 23rd in the 100 breaststroke in 1;22.78, and junior Stella Wright took 27th in the 200 IM in 2:44.99.
