Armstrong senior Zoe Bresnahan added to her career Class 2A state medal totals Nov. 19-20 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Bresnahan had her second career silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle this season and also took home the first medal in the 200 free with a fourth-place finish.
Bresnahan helped Armstrong finish tied for 20th with 32 points at state. Minnetonka won the team state title with 381 points. Edina (223) and Stillwater (176) were second and third.
Bresnahan was the second fastest in the 500 free finals Nov. 20, touching the wall in 4 minutes, 55.83 seconds – dropping 13 hundredths of a second from her prelims winning time and earning a All-American Consideration time.
Edina junior Katie McCarthy won the gold in 4:52.22.
Bresnahan was about a length away from McCarthy for much of the race with seven 50-yard splits under 30 seconds and three 10-yard splits under a minute. McCarthy swam the first 100 in 55.23 and had all 100-yard splits under a minute.
Minnetonka senior Addie Diaz (5:00.2), Chanhassen freshman Avery Luedke (5:02.44), Wayzata junior Erika Schraber (5:03.55), Chanhassen senior Kalina Fuglie (5:03.62), Minnetonka senior Maija Kangas (5:03.97) and Rochester Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian (5:04.77) also reached the podium in the 500 free.
Earlier on Nov. 20 in the 200 free finals, Bresnahan collected a fourth-place medal by finishing in 1:51.98, a little behind her prelims time of 1:51.2.
Bresnahan started the race with a 53.95 split in the first 100 yards and was also under 59 seconds in the second 100 yards.
McCarthy won gold in the 200 free in 1:49.18, and Minnetonka senior Nadia Helm earned the silver in 1:50.59. The bronze went to Stillwater junior Sydney Dettmann, who finished in 1:51.51.
The other four to reach the podium were Chanhassen’s Luedke (1:52.51), Minnetonka’s Diaz (1:52.69), Shakopee junior Haley Zelen (1:53.16) and Minnetonka’s Kangas (1:53.72).
Bresnahan also swam in the state prelims with both the 200 and 400 free relays, helping those teams enter the finals as alternates with 17th-place finishes.
Bresnahan joined senior Ella Steinke, junior Olivia Kehn and eighth-grader Lucia Freed on both relays.
In the 200 free, the quartet finished in 1:41.31, besting the season time by 1.53 seconds.
Kehn’s split of 24.84 led the way. Freed was next in 25.21, and Bresnahan was third on the relay with a 50 free split of 25.42. Steinke’s split was 25.21.
The 400 free relay touched the wall in 3:40.68, finishing 62 hundredths of a second ahead of the entry time. Bresnahan started the race off with a 53.69 100 free split, and Kehn was second on the relay with a 100-yard split of 54.94. Freed (55.44) and Steinke (56.61) also had 100 yard splits under 57 seconds.
Bresnahan made state four of the past five seasons and would have made it to state in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the meet to be canceled.
Overall, that is six career Class 2A state medals for Bresnahan, who is yet another highly successful Falcons’ swimmer.
As an eighth grader, Bresnahan was on the 400 free relay that earned points at state.
The following season, Bresnhan took silver in the 500 free and finished sixth for another medal with the 200 free relay. Bresnahan also won the B final in the 200 free and took 14th to score points with the 400 free relay that year.
In 2019, Bresnahan was fourth in the 500 free and helped the 200 free relay take fifth to earn two more medals. Bresnahan also scored points in the 200 free and with the 400 free relay.
Bresnahan would have qualified for state in the 200 free, the 500 free and with the 200 free relay in 2020.
And the two medals in 2021 ends Bresnahan’s high school career on a high note.
Other state finishes
Freed also made state in the 200 IM and took 20th out of 20 participants in 2:16.31, dropping 2.59 seconds. Freed was fastest in the butterfly with a 50 free split of 29.32.
Kehn also advanced in the 100-yard breaststroke and took 19th overall in 1:07.63, dropping a second.
Junior Amanda Hyland made state in the 500 free and ended up 24th overall in 5:21.49.
Senior Brenna Scheib and junior Nola Fisher were relay alternates at state.
