Armstrong girls soccer had two players earn postseason awards this year.
Junior Sydney Smith was named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team, and senior Maggie McAlister was named an honorable mention.
Smith was the starting goalie for the second season on varsity. She finished with 150 saves and 46 goals against in 920 minutes in the net this season. She had a .765 save percentage.
McAlister was a captain defenseman that helped limit opposing chances. She helped the Falcons hold opponents to three or fewer goals five times this season.
McAlister is continuing to play soccer at the NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior next year.
Together, they were two key players for Armstrong in 2020. The Falcons finished 2-9-1 overall and also held Wayzata scoreless for one half in the 6AA section playoffs and nearly upset the defending Class 2A state champion Maple Grove in a 1-0 loss.
