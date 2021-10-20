It is never easy to have to open the 6AAA section tournament as a seventh seed, as it usually means a road game against a top team in the state.
For Armstrong girls soccer, that team was second-seeded Wayzata, and the matchup proved challenging in a 10-0 loss to close the season.
The Falcons (1-15-1 overall) had a 3-0 win over Park Center, which also had one win this year, and a tie against Minneapolis Southwest. As a team, five goals were scored with goals in a 2-1 loss at St. Louis Park on Oct. 2 and a 3-1 loss at Spring Lake Park on Oct. 5.
Junior midfielder Maddy Orstad had two of those goals, and junior midfielder Lauren Jones also had one. Seniors Sarah Osborne and Perri Thompson scored the other goals.
Junior midfielder Karlee Fisher had two assists, and junior midfielder Ava Marelic had the other assist.
Besides Osborne and Thompson, several other seniors played in their final games. Both goalies Mackenzie Johnson and Sydney Smith leave a gap for next season. Smith had 175 saves and a .789 save percentage, and Johnson had 11 saves as the backup.
Senior defenders Chloe Bawek and Allison Pohl and senior midfielders Maylee Aldentaler, Jada Himmelberg, Amberly Rosario and French-exchange student Alice Dupperay also played in their last high school games. All of them were starters, except for Dupperay.
Fisher, Marelic, Jones and Orstad are just a few key players expected back next season, however. Junior midfielder Izzy Anderson and sophomore midfielders Bella Bocock and Ella Picka are also expected back.
