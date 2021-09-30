Armstrong girls soccer has had a tough first half of the 2021 season with a scoreless tie at Minneapolis Southwest one of the highlights in the first seven matches.
The Falcons came into the Sept. 21 game against Park Center being outscored 23-0, and several golden opportunities that didn’t find the back of the net in the first half against the Pirates had Armstrong still searching for that first goal.
Well, that goal finally came in the 51st minute off of a set piece from a corner, and then two more came as the Falcons (1-7-1 overall) were able to get in the win column on senior night with a 3-0 win.
The first goal was on a header by senior midfielder/forward Sarah Osborne. Junior midfielder Karlee Fisher took the corner and put a beautiful ball into the penalty box that Osborne found with her head, knocking the ball into the right side of the net for the lead.
The next goal came about five minutes later.
Senior defender Perri Thompson forced a turnover and did everything else herself. Thompson was able to dribble the ball through three defenders and get into the penalty box, taking the shot and rolling it into the lower left of the net for a 2-0 lead.
The final goal came after a little chaos in the penalty box.
Junior midfielder Ava Marelic took a corner but the ball bounced around a bit before Marelic got back to the ball and was able to pass inside to junior midfielder Lauren Jones closer to the net. Jones turned and popped up a shot that ended up in the right side of the net for the 3-0 lead in the 65th minute.
Despite dominating the shots, Armstrong nearly fell behind earlier in the second half.
Pirates’ sophomore Devon Torgerson had a free kick from about 25 yards out that senior goalie Sydney Smith had to save, and Smith also was able to get her hand up to punch out another shot by Torgerson on a 1-on-1 breakaway soon afterward.
Park Center then had two corners that were defended well, and Smith later saved a free kick.
Offensively, the Falcons had many chances besides the goals.
In the first half, turnovers continued to lead to runs into the penalty box that Park Center junior goalie Emerson Whittmore had to come out to challenge.
Thompson had two opportunities stopped by a Whittmore challenge, and Fisher also had a chance taken away from a successful challenge by Whittmore.
Senior defender Allison Pohl and Fisher had shots go over the net, and French exchange student senior midfielder Alice Dupperay later had a chance off a rebound that sailed over the net.
Sophomore midfielder Ella Picka and Fisher had other shots saved, and Jones had two golden opportunities go wide after getting ahead of the defense for a 1-on-1 with Whittmore.
Thompson also had a shot go wide near the end of the first half.
In the second half, Fisher, Osborne, Jones and Thompson had shots saved. Pohl had a shot go over the net.
Smith finished with four saves. Senior goalie Mackenzie Johnson also had time in the net to finish the game. Johnson also played in the midfield earlier in the game and had a blocked shot.
Senior defender Chloe Bawek, senior midfielders Maylee Aldentaler and Jada Himmelberg and senior Amberly Rosario also had time on the field in the win.
The Falcons dropped the next game 3-0 at Maple Grove Sept. 23 and also fell 8-0 at Mounds View Sept. 25.
