Armstrong girls soccer bounced back Sept. 24 after a tough 12-0 loss at Elk River on Sept. 21, playing well in a 1-0 loss to Maple Grove.
The Falcons (1-6-1 overall) had a couple of chances to tie the game in the second half against a Crimson (5-3) team that still has several playmakers left from their 2019 state title run.
Defensively, Armstrong was able to hold its own when Maple Grove pressured, and the only goal came in the 26th minute when senior forward Kelley Kloncz was able to get the ball with a little bit of space and only senior defenseman/midfielder Jenna Bloom in her way.
Kloncz was able to shoot around Bloom, and the angle was tough for junior goalie Sydney Smith to handle as it went past her into the left-side of the net.
But Smith was a wall the rest of the game, finishing with seven saves.
Armstrong’s best chance to tie the game came in the 47th minute when sophomore defenseman/midfielder Maddie Orstad placed a corner kick in a nice spot to allow sophomore forward Lauren Jones to win a header in the penalty box. The header shot went wide right, however.
Jones later looked to have a 1-on-1 breakaway very close to the penalty box, when physical play knocked her down. No call was made, and the chance was over.
Freshman midfielder Ella Picka had a shot later in the half that went wide left.
The offense only had two shots in the first half with both going wide – one by freshman midfielder Bella Bocock and the other by junior defenseman/midfielder Sarah Osborne.
Smith made a couple of key saves to keep the Falcons in the game. She made a diving save to her right in the 21st minute on a shot by junior Sarah Nistler, and she made a save with a stretched dive to her right in the second half on a 1-on-1 chance in the box.
Armstrong was also strong at midfield by limiting angles of passes and dropping back quick to force tough shots. Bloom won a few balls or forced players to the side, and Orstad and Osborne also challenged passes in the middle.
Junior forward/midfielder Perri Thompson played in the back for the game, and she blocked a couple of shots and also won a few balls on deep passes to the corner that avoided potential breakaways.
Maple Grove had several shots go wide or over the net in the game, mostly because of angles being cut off.
The Falcons close the regular season at Champlin Park and against Spring Lake Park. There will be a localized section tournament starting the week of Oct. 12 with two games a week for two weeks until a section champion is crowned.
There are no plans currently for a state tournament.
Elk River 12, Armstrong 0
Elk River proved to be too much for Armstrong on Sept. 21 as the Falcons fell 12-0.
The Elks (3-4-1) had 36 shots on goal with seven goals in the second half.
Smith stopped 17 total shots in 60 minutes, and junior goalie Mackenzie Johnson had seven saves in the final 20 minutes.
