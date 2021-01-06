All but one starter from sections are back for the Armstrong girls Nordic ski team in 2021, including two of three individual state qualifiers.
Senior Bri Dorweiler and junior Sophia Pung both return after advancing to the state meet with graduate Olivia Foli last season.
Both are also captains with senior Lou Himes, who was the fourth best skier in the 6A section meet.
Pung finished 44th at state and Dorweiler was 85th, but both girls were top-10 finishers at sections. Pung took third, and Dorweiler was 10th.
Himes was 23rd at sections, as the Falcons took third as a team behind Wayzata and Hopkins.
Senior Mio Aoki-Sherwood was 27th at sections, and junior Noelle Brandes was 29th at sections. Sophomore Sydney Brost was 30th at sections.
Pung was about a minute and a half short of a Northwest Suburban Conference individual title, but she was the runner-up. Dorweiler was 15th, and Brandes was 26th.
Himes (28th), Brost (33rd) and Sherwood (34th) also finished in the top 35 at conference. Seniors Allyson Heiden (47th) and Celia Woyke (57th) also raced at conference.
Armstrong was also third as a team at conference with Maple Grove and Elk River finishing first and second, respectively.
Maple Grove graduated its top three skiers and are expected to get back senior Kalli Smith and junior Lindsey Young. Young was 13th at conference, and Smith was 19th.
Elk River brings back most of its top starters. Seniors Katelyn Gramstad (fourth), Audrey Neuerburg-Chapman (12th), Ilus Gallay (25th) and Mallory Williams (38th) and sophomore Hailee Zimpel (10th) are all expected back.
Spring Lake Park was fourth at conference and has all six of its top scorers expected back. Seniors Autumn VanDenTop (11th) and Claire VanDenTop (18th) and sophomore Samantha Solboe (14th) were all top-20 finishers.
Juniors Kristen King (27th), Kaitlyn Finnegan (35th) and Signe Johnson (45th) are other starters expected back for the Panthers.
Wayzata and Hopkins are still expected to be two of the top teams in the 6A section.
Wayzata returns seniors Lauren McCollor, Ingrid Halverson and Kathryn House. McCollor and Halverson finished first and second, respectively, and House was eighth.
Hopkins gets back senior Laci Provenzano, juniors Lauren Munger and Elsa Bergman and eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow.
Drevlow, Munger and Bergman were fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, at sections. Provenzano finished 18th.
