Armstrong junior Sophia Pung was the lone representative for the girls Nordic team at the state meet March 11 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.

Although the format was different from the past with two 4K races and no pursuit race, Pung was able to put together her highest ever finish at state – taking 51st overall in 27 minutes, 55.7 seconds.

The weather wasn’t kind to anyone in the field with a new layer of wet, heavy snow and temperatures close to 40 degrees.

And since kick wax wasn’t working, Pung actually had to use one of the coach’s ski skins for the classic race. Assistant coaches told Hopke that skiers who didn’t use skins really struggled.

“It was tough,” Hopke said. “It was a hard go for the girls, all of them.”

The previous best finish for Pung was 54th overall last season.

Pung was 41st after the classic race, where she finished in 14:44.5, and she had the 66th best skate time (13:11.2) out of 158 skiers.

“She was a little disappointed in her skate,” coach Steve Hopke said. “But she improved overall from last year.”

Pung is one of two varsity skiers expected back next season, joining junior Noelle Brandes.

“(Pung) likes to train, and she works hard,” Hopke said. “So she will be there. She will be there shooting for a higher spot.”

St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening won her second straight individual state title in 23:53.4. Forest Lake won the team title with a 588, and St. Paul Highland Park (556) and Duluth East (536) were second and third.

The nine other medalists were Mounds Park Academy freshman Margo Nightingale (24:18.7), St. Paul Academy eighth-grader Inga Wing (24:34.4), Edina junior Margaret Wagner (24:44.4), Forest Lake sophomore Jordan Parent (24:49.2), Wayzata senior Lauren McCollor (24:56.4), Duluth East junior Lily Brown (24:59), Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow (24:59.1), Visitation senior Margaret Dalseth (25:49.1) and Lakeville junior Grete Engels (25:59.6).

