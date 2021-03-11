Junior Sophia Pung is off to state for the third straight season – second as an individual qualifier for the Armstrong girls Nordic skiing team.
Pung finished seventh overall March 1 in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park. Her time was 22 minutes, 10.2 seconds (11:44 classic, 10:26.2 skate).
“(Pung) skied a good race, and I think the last couple of weeks, she’s kind of really stepped it up,” coach Steve Hopke said. “I think she is skiing better now than she has all year. She is kind of coming into a peak.”
Last season, Pung finished 54th overall at state, and she was 98th in 2019 when she qualified with the team that ended up winning a state title.
Coach Steve Hopke said that he believes Pung has the potential to be an All-State selection.
“She has worked hard, and it would really be nice to see her get into the top 25,” Hopke said.
This year, the format will be a little different with the girls and boys racing on separate days. The state girls meet is Thursday, March 11, at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Pung’s finish at sections helped the girls finish fourth overall with a 331. Wayzata won the title with a 383, and Hopkins was second with a 375. Both of those teams made state.
St. Louis Park was third overall with all four of the section scorers individually qualifying for state.
“The top three teams were very, very strong in our section this year,” Hopke said.
The Falcons had five seniors close out their high school careers – Brianna Dorweiler, Lou Himes, Celia Woyke, Mio Aoki-Sherwood and Allyson Heiden.
Most of that group has been on the team since seventh grade, and Hopke said they will all be missed.
“We will definitely be going into a rebuilding mode for the girls team next year,” Hopke said.
Dorweiler and Himes were second and third on the team at sections.
Dorweiler finished 19th in 24:34.4 (12:49 classic, 11:45.4 skate) – 46.8 seconds behind the final individual state qualifier St. Louis Park senior Olivia Etz (23:47.6).
Himes was 22nd in 24:42.1 (13:12 classic, 11:30.1 skate), and junior Noelle Brandes finished the team scoring with a 25th-place finish in 24:56.9 (13:15 classic, 11:41.9 skate).
The other three skiers were all on the top 40. Woyke finished 35th in 26:37.6 (14:39 classic, 11:58.6 skate). Aoki-Sherwood was 39th in 27:04.7 (14:29 classic, 12:35.7 skate), and Heiden was 40th in 27:15.3 (14:48 classic, 12:27.3 skate).
Four others advanced to state as individuals besides Pung and Etz. St. Louis Park junior Victoria Schmelzle was sixth overall in 22:07.4, and freshman Hanna Wilsey took eighth in 22:19.6.
St. Louis Park senior Mimi Kniser took ninth in 22:26.2, and Orono freshman Sindri Bonner was 15th in 23:26.7.
The course was similar to the one during the Northwest Suburban Conference meet with a 3.5K course for both the classic and freestyle skate races. There was a little longer of a break in between races as the meet was broken into three sessions of four teams with all three doing the classic first and then all three doing the skate races. The girls raced in the afternoon.
