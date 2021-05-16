Armstrong girls lacrosse dominated Coon Rapids in a 20-7 win May 5, but the win came second to the two senior goals early in the second half.
Senior Alexis Humphrey gained possession early in the second half, and coach Kari Torgerson and the Falcons’ sideline were yelling for Humphrey to go and score.
Humphrey was able to wrap around the net, make a move and take a shot. It hit the back of the net, and the host Falcons team and sideline went wild.
Humphrey was surrounded by teammates celebrating her goal, and she later leapt in the arms of junior Ella Steinke as the celebration continued for a minute. It was her first goal, and it came on senior night.
And then, just a few minutes later, senior Grace Barron was able to get the ball into the back of the net for more cheering and celebrating. It was Barron’s fifth goal of the season.
Senior Libby Plath was also celebrated on senior night, but she didn’t play in the game.
While the two senior goals to start the second half put Armstrong up 17-6 and started a running clock, the Falcons actually trailed early in the game.
Steinke tied the game at 2-2 at the 18:18 mark in the first half, and sophomore Jenna Hamann followed with two goals to put Armstrong up 4-2.
Steinke scored again, and sophomore Ainsley Ducharme and freshman Brielle Anderson added goals to make it 7-2. Hamann scored her third goal in the first half at the 9:29 mark, but Coon Rapids did cut the lead to 8-4 with back-to-back goals by senior Rowan Thom.
Hamann and Coon Rapids junior Kennedy Bolander exchanged goals, but the Falcons added four more goals in the next minute-and-a-half.
Freshman Isabella Goergen scored, and freshman Erin Palony had back-to-back goals. Steinke scored again, and Armstrong led 13-5.
Thom did score with 35 seconds left in the first half, but the Falcons went into halftime up 15-6 after goals by Hamann and Steinke in the final 13 seconds of the half.
Junior Sydney Smith and Goergen added goals in the second half, as did Coon Rapids’ Bolander.
Steinke scored once more in the second half. She had five total goals. Hamann had five goals and an assist in the game.
Sophomore Claire Sondrall had a goal in the first half and two assists. Junior Olivia Ojala also had an assist.
Bolander had four goals and two assists for Coon Rapids, and Thom had three goals and three assists for the Cardinals.
Freshman Lydia College finished with five saves on 12 shots on goal. Coon Rapids senior Hannah Stodolka finished with 16 saves on 36 shots on goal.
Armstrong 15, Rogers 2
Armstrong (5-2 overall) defeated Rogers 15-2 on May 3.
The host Falcons went up 11-0 in the first half.
Hamann had three goals and three assists, and Steinke collected three goals. Hamann leads Armstrong with 21 goals and nine assists this season, and Steinke has 14 goals and two assists.
Bri Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Smith and Goergen also had two goals. Junior Brynn Anderson and Palony had a goal and an assist, and Ojala also scored a goal. Ducharme finished with an assist.
College stopped five of seven shots in 43 minutes in the net. Barron played seven minutes in the net but saw zero shots.
Freshman Justyce Ohlgren scored twice for Rogers, and senior Lorelei Schlueter had eight saves on 23 shots on goal.
