Armstrong girls lacrosse advanced to the 5A section semifinals for the first time since 2017 with a 10-2 win over Spring Lake Park on June 3.
The Falcons (10-4 overall) went ahead 5-2 at halftime and scored five more times in the second half.
Freshman Erin Palony had a monster day on the field. She finished with five goals and an assist.
Palony scored the first goal of the game and added another later in the first half. She added three more goals in the second half, including one that put the Falcons up 6-2 and another with just 16 seconds to go.
Junior Ella Steinke and sophomore Jenna Hamann each added two goals, and Steinke had an assist, as well. Steinke and Hamann scored once in each half.
Junior Sydney Smith also scored a goal in the first half and added an assist.
There were several chances that just missed going into the back of the net with the ball either hitting a post or being saved by Spring Lake Park sophomore goalie Erika Holm.
Sophomores Carly Redelsheimer and Ainsley Ducharme and freshman Bri Anderson all had near misses. Smith, Hamann and Steinke also almost scored other times, and Palony had at least three other shots that just missed going in.
Spring Lake Park senior Madison Ngene scored both goals for the Panthers in the first half, and there were several other shots by Spring Lake Park that freshman Lydia College was able to stop.
College saved one in the first half, and she stopped two shots in the second half. Some shots were blocked or went wide.
