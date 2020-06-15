Armstrong girls lacrosse coach Kari Torgerson and her staff might not have been able to get started in 2020, but they did already sit down with seniors to discuss season goals before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
The eight seniors – attacker Kelly Ruha, midfielders captain Jenna Ott, captain Carli O’Donnell, Alex O’Malley, Elle Goergen and defensemen captain Izzy Friske, Bekka Lysne and Hannah Schneider – were looking at finishing in the top half of the Northwest Suburban Conference and earning a home playoff game for some of their goals.
Torgerson also said that the greatest plan the seniors had was to bond as a team by having a lot of events together.
“All of them have played together since they were young, so they were getting forward to getting that last chance which unfortunately didn’t happen for them,” Torgerson said. “There is a lot of leadership in that group, in this class. They are a special group of kids.”
Armstrong finished 5-9 overall in 2019 and had a No. 6 seed in the 5A section playoffs, but this year’s squad was expecting to move up the standings.
O’Donnell was looking to be one of the main offensive leaders coming back in 2020 with 31 goals and two assists last season. Ott, O’Malley, Goergen and Ruha – who is continuing to play lacrosse at NCAA Division III Calvin University (Grand Rapids, Michigan) – were also expected to have larger roles after combining for 26 goals and 10 assists in 2019.
Defensively, Friske was expected to take over as the leader in the back row with Lysne, Schneider and junior Alexis Humphrey helping out.
But the potential was never able to be tested with the season being suspended in mid-March and officially canceled on April 23.
Torgerson said she talked with the team as much as they could with the rules of contact, and the seniors really bonded through the ordeal.
“They definitely lean on each other which is nice to see and to show that they do have that team chemistry, even off the field,” she said. “You see their graduation pictures and other things they’ve had, and you’re excited that they have something and are looking forward to.”
The seniors were also supposed to help lead the younger players, and while there are a few individuals that have experience coming back in 2021, there will be others without any varsity time.
“We had great kids coming in,” Torgerson said. “We were excited to see what the younger kids have. We heard a lot of great things about the incoming freshmen class – excited to see who would step up and then have the seniors really led them in the right direction and to help them understand the high school game.”
Besides Humphrey, sophomore midfielders Olivia Ojala, Ella Steinke, Sydney Smith and Brynn Anderson and eighth-grade goalie Bri Anderson are all expected back and will be looked to lead next year.
Bri Anderson finished with 123 saves on 263 shots on goal in 2019, and Torgerson said she was expecting big things from her.
“When you have one year under your belt, you know what you’re getting into,” she said. “We were excited to have (Bri) back for another season and see what she has for the future.”
Steinke was another sophomore expected to take a big leap in 2020 after collecting four goals and four assists last year.
“(Steinke) can play both sides of the ball and is very impressive and a great leader as a sophomore,” Torgerson said. “We are looking for her to take on some of those roles next season, being a leader on the team.”
Those six players expected to return in 2021 are going to be looked at to take over roles that they haven’t had in the past, Torgerson said.
Even with practice and training being pushed back in the summer due to the pandemic, Torgerson said the girls have the opportunity to practice fundamentals on their own. Other items can be mixed in as protocols open up.
But every team will have similar circumstances to work through.
“I think they’ve learned a lot from this group of seniors,” Torgerson said. “We will just keep working with them and grooming them. And sometimes, you just have to step in. Players will step up into the positions, it will just be fun to see who steps in to take on roles.”
