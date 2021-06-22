p2 spt roa girls golf pung
Armstrong junior Sophia Pung tees off on the first hole June 15 in the Class 3A state girls golf meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Pung finished with a pair of 93s to shoot a 186 in the tournament, finishing 74th overall.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong junior Sophia Pung went from one of the leaders on the Falcons as a freshman to missing the 2020 season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation to playing in the Class 3A state girls golf meet this season.

Pung, who is expected to be back as a leader for Armstrong in 2022, finished with a 42-over 186 in the two rounds June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.

Pung was consistent for the two rounds with a pair of 93s. She started round one on the front nine, which was the East course, and she had two pars, six bogeys and a double bogey.

The back nine was tough. Pung had six bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey on the West course.

Pung did improve on several holes in round two.

She had three pars, five bogeys and a double bogey on the East course. The West course remained tough with a par, four bogeys, two double bogeys and two triple bogeys.

Simley freshman Reese McCauley won the tournament with a 5-under 139, and Roseville sophomore Olivia Salonek was second with a 4-under 140. Orono senior Camille Kuznik was third with an even-par 144.

