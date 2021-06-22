Armstrong junior Sophia Pung went from one of the leaders on the Falcons as a freshman to missing the 2020 season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation to playing in the Class 3A state girls golf meet this season.
Pung, who is expected to be back as a leader for Armstrong in 2022, finished with a 42-over 186 in the two rounds June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Pung was consistent for the two rounds with a pair of 93s. She started round one on the front nine, which was the East course, and she had two pars, six bogeys and a double bogey.
The back nine was tough. Pung had six bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey on the West course.
Pung did improve on several holes in round two.
She had three pars, five bogeys and a double bogey on the East course. The West course remained tough with a par, four bogeys, two double bogeys and two triple bogeys.
Simley freshman Reese McCauley won the tournament with a 5-under 139, and Roseville sophomore Olivia Salonek was second with a 4-under 140. Orono senior Camille Kuznik was third with an even-par 144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.