Armstrong junior Sophia Pung is headed to state after posting a 168 (86-82) score in the 6AAA section meet June 2 and 7 at Pioneer Creek Golf Course.
Pung finished with two birdies and eight pars in round two, and she had six pars in round one to lead her to 10th overall and the final individual state berth.
St. Louis Park senior Izzy Segal won the section title with a 150 (73-77), and Jefferson senior Isabelle Lynch was second with a 151 (77-74). Wayzata freshman Saachi Deshmukh took third overall with a 156 (79-77). Hopkins senior Georgia Hinton was the other individual qualifier with an eighth-place score of 164 (78-86).
Edina won the team title with five girls in the top 10. Sophomore Brooke Bothwell was fourth with a 156 (79-77), and senior Katie McGuire was fifth with a 158 (74-84). Sophomore Kate Burke had a 160 (81-79) to take sixth, and junior Lauren Weber finished seventh with a 164 (81-83).
Seventh-grader Emmy Inderieden took ninth for Edina with a 165 (79-86).
Armstrong seventh-grader Sylvia Seiffert had a nice meet in her first varsity section action of her career. Seiffert finished 17th overall with a 182 (89-93) and had two birdies and 11 pars.
Senior Tori Thomas also made the second day for the Falcons. Thomas took 27th with a 200 (95-105), finishing with eight total pars.
Senior Valeria Araque (124), seventh-grader Violet Suchy (142) and junior Valerie Kearley (167) also competed in the first round. Araque and Kearley each had a par in round one.
