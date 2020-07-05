Golf is a sport that was able to restart earlier than all others based on being low risk according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that didn’t save the high school season this spring. Armstrong girls golf had one returning senior and two other seniors expected to make varsity that lost a chance to close their careers on a high note.
Senior Zoe Hoornbeek, junior Tori Thomas and sophomore Sophia Pung were three returners from last year’s varsity team, and seniors Abby Blumer and Kari Entzminger were two other seniors expected to crack the top six.
Pung and Hoornbeek both made the second round of the 6AAA section tournament last season, finishing 30th and 31st with a 210 and a 213, respectively. Thomas also has experience playing in the second round of the section meet. She took 35th overall with a 238.
Pung also tied for 38th with a 99 in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet a year ago, and Hoornbeek finished tied for 49th with a 103. Thomas was 72nd with a 113.
More improvement was expected in 2020, Zejdlik said.
But that chance never came as the season was suspended on March 13 and officially canceled on April 23.
For Hoornbeek, Blumer and Entzminger, the lost season took away an opportunity to not only close out their high school golf careers on a high note but took away the chance to form the team bonds that come with being on a course together for several months.
Zejdlik said he was even surprised by how disappointed some of the seniors who played mostly on junior varsity in years past. He said they really wanted to see if they could take that next step on varsity in their final year.
“It’s disheartening, and plus a lot of them are friends – maybe not the entire year but during the season they spend quite a bit of time together,” Zejdlik said. “So they missed out on that social aspect as well.”
The social aspect is something all high school seniors lost in the spring of 2020. Zejdlik said that sports, academics, music, dance and everything else at school is about doing what students love but also getting to know the other students doing the same thing.
“They enjoy their company,” Zejdlik said. “They make good friends, a lot of them life-time friends.”
Two golfers with experience – Pung and Thomas – are expected back next season which will help in a year when many area teams might have first-time varsity members to fill lineups.
Pung is a captain, and her mother is involved in the booster club. Zejdlik said that Pung is sending out items on the website and team app and remains a vocal leader.
That will be important, especially if the Falcons intend to increase numbers in the sport. Zejdlik said that he knows of a few middle schoolers who are interested in trying out for the team in 2021, which will be a change from having no middle schoolers in 2019.
In Zejdlik’s 20 years as coach, that was the first time he had no girls from seventh or eighth grade.
And the pandemic wouldn’t be the only worry in a reduction of numbers in 2021. Other sports that are newer, such as lacrosse, have taken some of the same athletes Zejdlik was recruiting – hockey players.
He said that he was getting 40 to 50 girls per year, and he had less than 20 in 2019. While girls are being encouraged to join the team, if they aren’t out at a young age, then they are coming out for exposure rather than to be competitive, Zejdlik added.
“You can’t make huge strides in golf in a couple of years,” Zejdlik said. “You need to have been exposed at a young age and play some growing up. We hope we get a few more young ones.”
And the thought is that if you get a few middle schoolers on the team, they can possibly recruit some friends and build out numbers that way.
“We have to see what our numbers will be like next year, and hopefully, some of the younger ones will continue to come out and replenish our numbers again,” Zejdlik said.
