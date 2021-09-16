Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai paced most of the field for much of the race Sept. 9 in the Steve Hoag cross country invite at Anoka High School.
Osanai led the Falcons with the lone top-10 finish on the squad, helping the team finish sixth out of nine teams with a 161.
Osanai came in fifth overall in 19 minutes, 41.2 seconds – behind Anoka sophomore Kaelyn Nelson (18:47.6), Irondale senior Elizabeth VanLoon (18:59.9), Mounds View junior Taylor Isabel (19:25.3) and Forest Lake freshman Norah Hushagen (19:32.8).
The race took the top five runners from each team. Mounds View won with a 37, and Forest Lake (74) and St. Louis Park (76) were second and third.
Armstrong senior Noelle Brandes was second on the Falcons with a 30th-place finish in 21:36.4, and junior Carly Redelsheimer was 40th in 22:25.2. Senior Sophia Pung took 43rd in 22:46.3, and sophomore Abigail Redelsheimer was 60th in 24:16.7.
Sophomore Maria Peterson also raced and took 67th in 25:35.5.
