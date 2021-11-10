Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai finished the 2021 season with an All-State berth.
Osanai finished 20th overall Nov. 6 in the Class 3A state cross country meet at St. Olaf College, and that was well within the top 25 places to be honored with the elite.
Osanai actually ended up with a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 51.39 seconds, just beating out her previous best (18:51.4).
Osanai was in 12th after the first mile, but the quick field pushed her back to 24th after two miles. Osanai recovered, though, and posted a sub-seven minute finish to jump up to 20th.
With two more years as a Falcon, this was the first All-State honor with more potentially on the horizon.
St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer cruised to the individual state title in 17:42.81, and Hopkins freshmen Sydney Drevlow (17:57.1) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23.94) were second and third.
Other top-10 medalists were East Ridge senior Halle Mestery (18:25.17), St. Paul Central senior Iris Guider (18:25.76), Forest Lake freshman Norah Hushagen (18:27.68), Edina senior Maggie Wagner (18:32.2), Chanhassen sophomore Marissa Long (18:36.57), Wayzata junior Teegan Anderson (18:38.24) and Mounds View junior Taylor Isabel (18:42.03).
