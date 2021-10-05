Sophomore Caitlyn Osanai dominated the course Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Osanai was with the top of the pack coming around the first loop and was well ahead of everyone by the final mile of the race.
Osanai ended up winning in 19 minutes, 30.16 seconds – ahead of runner-up Maple Grove freshman Jordan Ode (19:44.88).
That finish also helped the Falcons take seventh as a team with a 219. Maple Grove (50), Centennial (95) and Osseo (137) were the top three teams.
Sophomore Abby Wood was 14th (20:30.07) to lead Centennial, which had five runners in the top 26. Osseo sophomore Jules Davis was fifth (19:54.79), and senior Alexa Davis took seventh (20:00.77).
Senior Noelle Brandes was second for Armstrong, taking 38th in 22:04.68. Junior Carly Redelsheimer added a 49th-place finish in 22:19.78.
Senior Sophia Pung and sophomore Abigail Redelsheimer were next. Pung was 65th in 23:02.84, and Redelsheimer was 66th in 23:03.02.
Sophomore Maria Peterson also competed and had a 95th-place finish in 24:37.54.
The Falcon’s junior varsity team was 10th with a 302, led by sophomore Trynica Haines who took 57th in 25:53.83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.