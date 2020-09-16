Armstrong girls cross country knew it was going to claim the dual meet against Park Center Sept. 11 at Central Park in Brooklyn Park.
The Pirates do not have a full varsity team, so the Falcons were guaranteed the win. So the only question was where girls were going to finish.
Freshman Caitlyn Osanai and junior Noelle Brandes led the pack and finished first and second, respectively.
Junior Machaira Huberty was third on the team to finish, and seniors Allyson Heiden and Mio Aoki-Sherwood were next.
