p2 spt roa girls xc team

The Armstrong girls cross country team races with BSM in the 6AA section meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Armstrong girls cross country closed the season Oct. 14 at the 6AA section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

The Falcons finished with a 234 with Edina edging Minnetonka by tiebreaker for the section title.

Freshman Caitlyn Osanai led the way with a 33rd-place finish in 20 minutes, 54.97 seconds, and senior Allyson Heiden was next with a 43rd-place finish in 21:26.72.

Junior Noelle Brandes was 46th in 21:32.04, and senior Celia Woyke took 57th in 22:20.55.

Freshman Abigail Redelsheimer was 59th in 22:34.5, and junior Sophia Pung took 69th in 23:43.11. Senior Graciela Wiegert was 71st in 24:08.55.

Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky won the individual title in 17:31.45, and Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor was second in 18:04.95. Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow followed with a third-place finish in 18:05.94.

Eden Prairie senior Miriam Sandeen was fourth in 18:45.81, and Edina junior Maggie Wagner was fifth in 18:46.31.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments