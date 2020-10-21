Armstrong girls cross country closed the season Oct. 14 at the 6AA section meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
The Falcons finished with a 234 with Edina edging Minnetonka by tiebreaker for the section title.
Freshman Caitlyn Osanai led the way with a 33rd-place finish in 20 minutes, 54.97 seconds, and senior Allyson Heiden was next with a 43rd-place finish in 21:26.72.
Junior Noelle Brandes was 46th in 21:32.04, and senior Celia Woyke took 57th in 22:20.55.
Freshman Abigail Redelsheimer was 59th in 22:34.5, and junior Sophia Pung took 69th in 23:43.11. Senior Graciela Wiegert was 71st in 24:08.55.
Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky won the individual title in 17:31.45, and Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor was second in 18:04.95. Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow followed with a third-place finish in 18:05.94.
Eden Prairie senior Miriam Sandeen was fourth in 18:45.81, and Edina junior Maggie Wagner was fifth in 18:46.31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.