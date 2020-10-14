Armstrong girls cross country made the best of a strange 2020 Northwest Suburban Conference meet, taking fifth overall with a 158.
Three girls finished in the top 28 and earned first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference spots – freshman Caitlyn Osanai, junior Noelle Brandes and senior Allyson Heiden.
The meet was run differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic with five smaller races and times being compiled later. The Falcons were in the second race with Rogers and Centennial. Osseo, Maple Grove and Andover were in the first race, and Champlin Park, Elk River and Spring Lake Park ran in the third race.
Totino-Grace, Blaine and Anoka ran in the fourth race, and Park Center and Coon Rapids closed the meet in the final race.
So instead of knowing where you are, each race depended on teams pushing themselves from within.
Osanai finished 15th in 20 minutes, 41.3 seconds. Brandes took 23rd in 21:10.5, and Heiden was 24th in 21:21.7.
Senior Celia Woyke and freshman Abigail Redelsheimer closed the scoring. Woyke was 47th in 22:27.1, and Redelsheimer was 48th in 22:32.4.
Junior Sophia Pung was 61st in 23:03.7, and sophomore Carly Redelsheimer took 71st in 23:30.4.
Andover won the meet with a 40, and Maple Grove was second with a 67. Osseo finished third overall with a 111.
Andover senior Claire Beckman won the individual conference title in 19:04.1.
The 6AA section meet is Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm.
