Armstrong girls basketball is expected to return all but a few players from last season’s team, and two sophomores look to be some of the top returners on the squad.
Sophomore center Savannah McGowan and sophomore combo guard Karlee Fisher are both ranked on the Prep Girls Hoops website for the Class of 2023.
Both McGowan and Fisher were the top two scorers on the team as freshmen, and senior guards Ava Brigham and Ella Brugnoli and junior guard Alexa Parsons also helped last season.
Senior post players Ephemian Bailey and Stella Hanson also played some productive minutes, as did senior guard Megan Beugen. All are expected back.
Some others on last season’s varsity/junior varsity roster were senior guard/forward Anna Miller, senior guard Sadie Lahti, junior guard Lily Wright and junior forward Nyreese Smith.
The Falcons were 4-23 overall last season, but there will be more experience this year, which will be important with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the season.
Gov. Tim Walz extended his executive order to continue the pause on prep sports until Jan. 4. Indoor sports can resume practice when the order is over, but games might remain delayed longer.
The season was already going to be shortened, so there will be even fewer games now. Plus, postseason plans are still to be announced. In the fall, teams only held section tournaments with all state meets being canceled.
So teams that have any experience playing together will have a bit of advantage early on in a shortened season. All teams are at a disadvantage with the long pause for practices.
Talent coming back
McGowan is ranked eighth overall on Prep Girls Hoops for the sophomore class, which is the highest sophomore ranking for the center position.
McGowan finished last season with 304 points, 229 rebounds, 23 blocks, 19 assists and 16 steals.
Fisher is ranked 29th for the sophomore class and is listed as the 12th best combo guard. Fisher scored 172 points and added 92 rebounds, 45 assists, 27 steals and nine blocks.
Parsons was third on the team with 131 points. She also added 46 rebounds, 21 steals and 14 assists. Brugnoli chipped in 128 points, 28 rebounds, 20 assists and 11 steals.
Brigham finished last season with 100 rebounds, 79 points, 25 assists, 17 assists and five blocks.
Bailey had 84 points, 73 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, and Hanson had 76 rebounds, 53 points, 16 assists, five blocks and four steals.
Beugen finished with 52 points, 34 rebounds, 25 assists, 23 steals and a block.
Jessica Hanley is the lone graduate that played a lot of minutes a year ago. Hanley was the leader with 57 assists, and she was the sixth-best scorer and tied for fourth with rebounds.
Conference preview
Armstrong finished 1-11 in the Northwest Suburban West Conference last season with the lone coming against Osseo (1-11).
Park Center, Elk River and Spring Lake Park all tied for the conference title with 10-2 records. The Pirates advanced to the Class 4A state tournament.
Park Center’s main returner this season is senior Adalia McKenzie. McKenzie is listed as the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota on Prep Girls Hoops and is expected to be a Ms. Basketball contender.
McKenzie, who is going to the University of Illinois, finished with 926 points last season and has 2,132 points in her high school career. If the season wasn’t going to be shortened, she would have had a shot at 3,000 points.
Other players expected back are senior guard/forward Chloe Cink and junior forward/center Shadaizhalynn Chatman.
They were also asked to play key minutes on the floor last season and combined to score 73 points.
The Panthers have a solid core returning. Senior forward Madi Ngene, senior guard Macy Smith, junior guard Averi Dunbar and sophomore forward Kylie Diaz are four of the top seven scorers back from a year ago.
Ngene finished the season with 346 points, and Smith was next with 306 points. Dunbar collected 155 points, and Diaz scored 105 points.
The Elks bring back senior forward Johanna Langbehn and senior guards Ellie Maass and Elly Bahr.
Langbehn was second on the team with 260 points, and Maass finished with 192. Bahr had 93 points.
Totino-Grace also brings back several top scorers. Junior guard Leah Dengerud, senior forward Anna Caspers and junior center Grace Sikkink are expected back.
Dengerud finished with 389 points to lead the Eagles, and Caspers was third on the team with 202 points. Sikkink was right behind with 191.
Rogers is expected to have its top scorer junior guard Ellie Buzzelle back. She had 397 points.
Senior forward Matlyn Jensen, senior guard Alex Fuller and sophomore guard Clara Glad are other players expected back. Glad was fourth on the team with 164 points. Fuller was next with 144, and Jensen followed with 129.
Osseo is expected to return two of its top four scorers. Sophomore guard Aalayah Wilson and freshman guard Ava Holman finished with 277 and 232 points, respectively.
