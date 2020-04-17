Armstrong freshman forward Savannah McGowan was named to the All-Northwest Suburban West Conference list this season.
McGowan was the lone Falcon to make the list after finishing with 304 points and 229 rebounds in 26 regular season games.
She also had 23 blocks, 19 assists and 16 steals and nearly averaged a double-double with 11.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. McGowan added four points and four rebounds in the 6AAAA section quarterfinal against Wayzata.
Coach Antiwan Easley said that McGowan, who was brought into the program as a seventh-grader, has gotten better each year that she has played for the Falcons.
She not only works on her game all year, including getting into the gym, lifting weights and training to get stronger and faster. McGowan also watches film to see what she can do better on the floor.
“She’s made some huge strides over the course of the season,” Easley said. “Savannah kind of played more on the perimeter, but this year, she showed that she can really go inside and play with her back to the basket and score around the rim.”
Armstrong had a tough season, finishing 4-23 overall. But McGowan was one of several underclassmen on the team that are expected to be a huge part of any future success.
There were only five seniors on the 2019-20 squad, with soccer star Jessica Hanley leading the senior group in minutes and production on both offense and defense.
Out of the eight girls who played the most, including McGowan, there are five juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
Freshman point guard Karlee Fisher was second on the team with 172 points and also had 92 rebounds, 45 assists and 27 steals. Sophomore guard Alexa Parsons was third in scoring with 131 points this season.
Juniors Ella Brugnoli, Megan Beugen, Stella Hanson, Ephemian Bailey and Ava Brigham are also expected to be key returners next season.
“We went through some struggles this year, but I think it will prepare us as we move forward,” Easley said.
This offseason might be a little different than years past with the COVID-19 pandemic already forcing AAU basketball tournaments to be postponed or canceled and also reducing time in the gym.
But Easley said the coaches have been in communication with the girls to help them formulate a plan for training at home. They have given them workouts to do and also have plans for individuals to work on deficiencies from the previous season in order to improve, especially if the AAU season ends up being canceled, Easley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.