Armstrong girls basketball led the majority of the game Jan. 27 at Spring Lake Park, but the Falcons found themselves down six with about a minute to go.
And this game was only two days removed from a tough 57-31 loss to Elk River where Armstrong was outscored 34-11 in the second half.
Instead of letting this one slip away, however, the Falcons (8-8 overall. 4-6 Northwest Suburban Conference) persevered and battled back to tie the game and force overtime before dominating the extra minutes en route to a 64-55 win.
“I think it’s a huge win, especially any time you can get a conference win on the road,” coach Antiwan Easley said. “We always talk about that on the road, it takes a lot of mental toughness. We got down after leading for the majority of the game and the girls found a way to get it done and once we got overtime, we did a good job defensively and were able to close out the game.”
The Falcons trailed 55-49 after a layup by Panthers’ sophomore Brianna Nusbaum, but junior captain guard Karlee Fisher drove to the rim for a quick layup, and Armstrong called a timeout with 52.9 seconds left.
Fisher had to commit two fouls to put Spring Lake Park junior Camryn Smith on the line, and Smith missed the front end of the 1-and-1 to get the ball back to the Falcons.
Junior center Savannah McGowan later scored on an offensive putback to cut the deficit to 55-53, and Armstrong called another timeout with 26.5 seconds to go.
Senior Averi Dunbar later missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Panthers, and McGowan was later able to tie the game with a jumper.
Spring Lake Park had 5.7 seconds to try and get the game-winner, but Dunbar missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, it was all Falcons as Karlee Fisher found McGowan for a basket inside, and junior guard Malayna Dille-Starks later scored inside to make it 59-55.
Sophomore guard Madison Fondow found McGowan for another basket, and McGowan added one more field goal and a steal. Karlee Fisher later hit a free throw.
Defensively, Armstrong allowed zero points in overtime and the final minute of regulation.
“One of the things that we say before we leave the locker room is trust your teammates, trust your coaches, trust your preparation,” Easley said. “So I think we trusted one another to be in the right spots to get defensive rebounds … and we were able to do that and secure the win.”
It also helps to start to see leadership on the court as the team grows and begins to jell.
Easley said that after the Falcons found themselves down late in the second half, he heard one of the players tell the team that all they needed was a stop, a score and another stop.
“So things we have been talking about all year, they are starting to verbalize those things to teammates and find a way to do what we have been talking about,” Easley said.
Captains McGowan and Fisher both played well, as usual. McGowan had 19 points in the second half and overtime to finish with 34 for the game and also had several blocks and rebounds.
Fisher had several assists and finished with 12 points, including 10 in the second half and overtime, and senior captain guard Alexa Parsons drained a 3-pointer and played strong defense in the win.
But one of the players that has been a key all year is a newcomer to the program after transferring from Champlin Park – Dille-Starks.
Dille-Starks was second on the team with 15 points against the Panthers, and she is second on the team with 178 points through 16 games.
But besides being a threat on offense, Dille-Starks adds defense, rebounding and passing to her repertoire. Easley called her a “Swiss knife.”
“She does a lot of things well,” he said. “There isn’t one thing that she can’t do out there. She’s a great defender, a great teammate and competes every day. Yeah, she’s been a great asset to our program.”
In the first half, the game started with the McGowan and Dille-Starks show.
McGowan started the scoring with a basket from Karlee Fisher and later scored on a pass from Dille-Starks.
Dille-Starks had her first points on a basket inside after a pass by Fondow and added a couple of free throws and a tough basket while being fouled later on. She had another assist on a McGown basket to push the lead to 14-8.
Parsons hit her lone basket of the game beyond the perimeter on a kick out by junior guard Jenna Hamann, and McGowan added a 3-pointer to make it 20-12, which was the biggest lead of the game before the final free throw of the game.
Dille-Starks added two steals and two more baskets, one after an offensive rebound by McGowan, to help the Falcons take a 30-24 lead at halftime.
The Panthers cut the lead to two and to one twice early in the second half, but McGowan and Dille-Starks exchanged baskets, and Karlee Fisher added a driving layup and a 3-pointer to make it 40-34 Falcons.
A McGowan block and a Karlee Fisher steal didn’t lead to a larger lead, however, and Spring Lake Park tied the game 42-42 after a 3-pointer by junior Breanna Goerish and a 3-point play by Dunbar.
Nusbaum then pushed the Panthers ahead for the first time all game on an offensive putback, and both teams went back-and-forth until the exciting conclusion.
Sophomore Bella Sutch led Spring Lake Park with 17 points, and Nusbaum added 15. Dunbar chipped in nine.
Back at .500 after the win, Easley said Armstrong needs to find a way to be more consistent down the stretch.
Everyone is searching for a great 36 minutes, and realistically, it’s not possible but the goal is to get as close to that as possible and eliminate some of those bad stretches,” he said. “So instead of having a bad five-minute stretch, try to cut that down to three minutes.”
Armstrong 67, Southwest 50
The Falcons had a strong second half Jan. 24 to earn a 67-50 win over Minneapolis Southwest.
Karlee Fisher had a big game with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals, and McGowan added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, also adding four steals and a block.
Parsons had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals, and Dille-Starks had nine points, two blocks, a steal, three assists and six rebounds.
Fondow also had a couple of steals to go with three rebounds and two points, and freshman guard Emalee Fisher had three points and an assist.
Elk River 57, Armstrong 31
McGowan and Karlee Fisher each had 12 points, but the offense had a tough second half in a 57-31 loss to Elk River on Jan. 25.
Juniors Natalie Murphy and Jordan Langbehn each had 10 points for the Elks, and seniors Hope Kanenwisher and Ava Berg and sophomore Britta Demar all had eight points.
