Armstrong girls basketball had a solid 2018-19 season with a berth to the 6AAAA section semifinals and a 21-7 overall record.
Two of the reasons for the success were graduates Carly Krsul and Masengo Mutanda, who combined for 1,018 points, 488 rebounds and 166 steals. Krsul also had 82 blocks and 63 assists, and Mutanda had 107 assists.
But they weren’t the only keys to the 20-plus win campaign that ended against second-ranked Wayzata. Several players return for 2019-20 that are now going to be expected to be the new leaders for the Falcons.
Armstrong returns eight players overall, but they graduated seven players from 2018-19.
Graduate Jordan Bloom (154 points) was last season’s top 3-point shooter with 44 made shots from beyond the arc, but junior guard Ella Brugnoli (104 points) was second on the team with 24 made 3-pointers off the bench.
Junior center Ephemian Bailey, sophomore forward Savannah McGowan and freshman guard Karlee Fisher are also expected to take on more of a role this season.
McGowan has 118 points and 164 rebounds last year, and Bailey had 94 points and 125 rebounds.
Fisher finished with 48 points in a limited role off the bench, but already in four games to start this season, she is second on the team in points, rebounds and steals with 40, 20 and seven, respectively. She also has the only two blocks so far.
McGowan is leading the team with 72 points and 43 rebounds, and Brugnoli is third on the team with 35 points. Bailey has had limited minutes to start the season but did have five rebounds in one game.
Junior forward Ava Brigham also played some minutes last season. She has 17 rebounds and 10 points so far in 2019-20.
Senior guards Margo Heuisler, Kathyrn Madsen and senior forward Keyaira Walker also return, but there are several newcomers to varsity that will need to fill team roles, as well.
Junior guard Megan Beugen already has 14 points, eight steals, eight rebounds and six assists, and senior guard Jessica Hanley – who is headed to North Dakota State for soccer next year – has also helped early on with 11 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.
Senior guard Tierronie Favors, junior forward Stella Hanson (nine points, seven rebounds), sophomore guard Alexa Parsons have also contributed on the floor so far.
Junior guards Lily Wright and Anna Miller, junior forward Sadie Lahti and sophomore forward Nyreese Smith also look to help in 2019-20.
Falcons start season 1-3
Armstrong is 1-4 overall this season with a 48-39 win at Irondale on Nov. 21 and losses to St. Paul Como Park, White Bear Lake, Shakopee and Centennial.
Fisher had 14 points and five rebounds against Irondale, and McGowan finished with a double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 points. Brugnoli also scored 10 points.
McGowan had her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-53 loss to St. Paul Como Park on Nov. 22.
Fisher had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brugnoli also had 11 points in the game.
McGowan had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 48-35 loss at White Bear Lake on Nov. 26, and she had her fourth double-double in as many games with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 51-37 loss against Shakopee.
The Falcons fell 64-37 against Centennial on Dec. 6.
McGowan had 13 points, and Brugnoli was next with seven.
