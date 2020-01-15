The 2019-20 season is one that will be more about how the Armstrong girls basketball team finishes after a 2-8 overall start.
The Falcons almost have three seasons in one, with a 47-31 loss to Totino Grace (6-6) on Jan. 7 coming after a long break of 17 days between the previous game on Dec. 20 and the section tournament being another season. A long break can lead to a little rust, which was apparent with several traveling calls and missed opportunities against the Eagles.
Making matters worse for the offense was that the lineup wasn’t at full strength with junior guards Ella Brugnoli and Sadie Lahti and junior forward Ephemian Bailey absent against Totino-Grace.
But overall, coach Antiwan Easley said that the offense is still searching for some consistency early on.
“Defensively, we have been pretty solid this year. Offensively, we are still behind a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully, as the season goes on, we’ll start to hit our stride offensively. We will get some bodies back that will help as well.”
There were some aspects expected to be a learning process this season after the graduations of Masengo Mutanda and Carly Krsul, who are two of the best players to ever come through the program.
No one can be expected to fill the roles that Mutanda and Krsul had last season. So instead, it will be more of a team effort to fill the gaps.
“We lost some tremendous players, so it is a collective group effort in terms of all aspects of the game – rebounding, scoring, taking care of the ball,” Easley said. “It has to be a collective group. I don’t think we have one individual or two individuals that are able to do those things. So it is going to take everyone here – all hands on deck.”
There are playmakers on the Falcons, and there were plenty of signs of scrappy plays against Totino-Grace that show potential as the season progresses.
Sophomore guard Alexa Parsons connected on two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a team-high 10 points. Freshman forward Savannah McGowan had eight points and two blocks, and although she struggled to finish on a few occasions, McGowan was in the middle of several rebound battles that went Armstrong’s way.
Junior guard Ava Brigham had a couple of baskets in the first half and also forced a steal on a full-court press late in the game. Junior guard Megan Beugen had two nice assists inside to McGowan in the second half, as well.
Much of the success came after a forced turnover or in transition.
“Those things are huge for us,” Easley said. “We have to try and get a few more things in transition, score on outnumbered situations and just find ways to get some easier buckets.”
The difference in the game might have been some of the missed shots, both inside and outside, and the high number of unforced turnovers. The Falcons had multiple travels early in offensive sets that didn’t even give a chance the play to take shape.
Junior forward Stella Hanson scored on a pass by McGowan to cut the deficit to 13-12 in the first half, and the Falcons had the ball back with a chance to take the lead before a turnover on an errant pass.
Totino-Grace senior guard Carly Meyer followed with a 3-pointer, scoring all 10 of her points at the end of the half to make it 23-16 Eagles.
Six turnovers aided Totino-Grace’s 14-0 run to start the second half. Sophomore guard Leah Dengerud hit 3-pointers, and junior guard Annie Miller added another during that run to make it 37-16 Eagles.
“It’s tough when you are not getting a shot,” Easley said. “You play 30 seconds of solid defense, and you turn it right over and you are back playing 30 seconds of defense again. That’s tough. We have to make sure to not turn it over and that we are getting shots consistently.”
Armstrong turned the ball over just twice in the final 5:33 of the game and outscored Totino-Grace while having other opportunities to score even more points.
“It is going to take some time to knock off some rust, but we’ll get there,” Easley said.
