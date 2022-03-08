Armstrong girls basketball started off the 6AAAA section tournament March 2 with a 57-46 win over fifth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest.
The Falcons (12-16 overall) then had the challenge of going up against top-seeded and top-ranked Hopkins in the section semifinals. The Royals ended up advancing to the section final with a 78-45 win over Armstrong and will take on second-seeded Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Armstrong 57, Southwest 46
The Falcons led the entire way in an 11-point win over Minneapolis Southwest (21-5) in the section quarterfinals.
Both teams struggled with turnovers early, but the Lakers were also 1-for-8 from the 3-point line to start the game.
Armstrong was up 8-0 after a reverse layup by sophomore guard Madison Fondow.
Senior Anya London put Southwest on the board with a couple of free throws, but senior captain guard Alexa Parsons drilled a 3-pointer to make it 11-2.
Junior center Savannah McGowan added an offensive putback, and junior captain guard Karlee Fisher followed with two driving layups. Sophomore guard/forward Peyton Erickson then connected two 3-pointers, one on a pass from freshman guard Emalee Fisher, that made it 23-10.
Emalee Fisher also assisted on a basket by junior guard Malayna Dille-Starks, and McGowan scored inside on a pass from Fondow to make it a 15-point lead, 27-12.
Southwest didn’t go away though, cutting the lead to five.
Eighth-grade guard Sinae Hill had a basket and a couple of free throws, and junior forward Libby Kramer and Hill each connected on 3-pointers to cut the Falcons’ lead to 27-22.
Parsons answered with a 3-pointer on a pass by Dille-Starks, and Dille-Starks also assisted on a 3-pointer by Emalee Fisher after an offensive rebound to make it 35-24.
The lead was pushed to 16 early in the second half.
McGowan had an offensive putback and a traditional 3-point play on a strong run to the basket. Fondow and McGowan later had steals, but the offense couldn’t capitalize until a Dille-Starks steal turned into an easy layup.
Junior guard Virginia Johnson and London both knocked down 3-pointers for Southwest, but Dille-Starks later had two baskets inside on assists by Fondow and Karlee Fisher.
McGowan and Karlee Fisher then combined for 11 points in the final nine minutes to close out the game.
McGowan led the Falcons with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Dille-Starks had eight points and 10 rebounds. Karlee Fisher chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.
Hill had 16 points to lead Southwest, and Johnson added 11 points.
Hopkins 78, Armstrong 45
Armstrong fell behind 46-23 at halftime against the top-ranked Royals (22-1), and the deficit only grew from there.
McGowan and Fisher both had 10 points, and Dille-Starks added seven.
Four Hopkins players had double-digit points, and one other was a point shy.
Junior forward Taylor Woodson had 20 points, and senior forward Maya Nnaji and senior guard Amaya Battle both had 16 points. Junior guard Nunu Agara had 15 points, and junior guard Kelly Boyle finished with nine points.
The Falcons will look to grow even more next season with Parsons being the lone senior on this team. Parsons was a captain that also contributed on both sides of the floor, but the top four scorers are all expected back.
McGowan averaged 18.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and Dille-Starks averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Karlee Fisher averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Fondow also chipped in 4.2 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.