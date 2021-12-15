Armstrong girls basketball looks to start to build something this year with some varsity veterans and a mix of incoming talent.
The Falcons finished 3-11 in a shortened 2021 season and did graduate some good athletes.
But four returners – including the top two scorers – a transfer from Champlin Park and a mix of incoming varsity players that are expected to contribute right away means that Armstrong could be moving up the standing soon.
Junior 6-foot-3 center Savannah McGowan is one of the top post players in the state, ranked No. 8 overall and as the No. 1 center for the Class of 2023 on PrepGirlsHoops.com.
McGowan finished with 19.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season, finishing with 269 points, 142 rebounds, 16 assists, 13 blocks and 11 steals. Production also came on the offensive glass with 37 rebounds under the Armstrong rim.
Junior 5-9 guard Karlee Fisher is ranked 45th in the class of 2023 and is ranked 18th as a combo guard – which is a combination of a shooting and point guard.
Fisher finished with 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season, finishing with 176 points, 69 rebounds, 64 assists and 25 steals.
Senior 5-5 guard Alexa Parsons also returns after averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, finishing with 68 points, 31 rebounds and 26 assists. Junior 5-8 guard Jenna Hamann is another returner who had 10 assists.
One of the main newcomers is a transfer from Champlin Park – junior 5-8 guard Malayna Dille-Starks. Dille-Starks is currently the second-leading scorer on the team in two games, averaging 14.3 points per game.
Dille-Starks is ranked 156th in the state for the Class of 2023, including being ranked 60th as a combo guard.
Junior 5-8 forward/guard Lauren Jones is also already contributing with 5.3 points per game in the first few games. Junior 5-9 forward/guard Carly Redelsheimer, sophomores 6-2 forward Jade Peterson, 5-8 guard Avari Purifoy, 5-6 guard Madison Fondow and freshman 5-5 guard Emalee Fisher have also played minutes to open the season.
Juniors 5-5 guard Natalie Storllie and 5-6 guard Areige Korich-Kendall and sophomores 5-8 forward/guard Peyton Erickson, 5-7 guard Abigail Redelsheimer and 5-5 guard Arianna Sheppard also join the varsity squad.
They will be looking to help replace some of the lost production with the graduations of Ephemian Bailey (7.0 ppg, 4.5 rbg), Lillian Wright (5.1 ppg), Ava Brigham (4.8 ppg), Megan Beugen (26 points, 28 assists, 19 rebounds, 11 steals) and Stella Hanson (11 rebounds, five assists).
Conference preview
Armstrong plays in the challenging Northwest Suburban Conference and was 11th out of 14 teams with a 3-9 record.
Defending conference champion and Class 4A state qualifier Elk River (19-2 overall, 13-0 conference) graduated its top three scorers and four of the top five but does return junior 5-10 guard Jordan Langbehn and junior 6-2 forward Ella Johnson.
Langbehn averaged 9.2 points per game and finished with 165, and Johnson averaged 5.6 points per game and had 111. Langbehn is ranked 53rd in the Class of 2023 and is ranked No. 6 out of the shooting guards.
Senior Ava Berg is also back and is ranked 85th in the Class of 2022 and is ranked 36th for senior combo guards.
Sophomore power forward Kayla Christy is a newcomer ranked 60th for the Class of 2024 and was the team-leading scorer through the first five games.
Centennial (21-2, 12-1) was the conference runner-up in 2021 but also a Class 4A state semifinalist after beating Elk River in the state quarterfinals.
The Cougars did graduate the top two scorers, both NCAA Division I players now, but senior 5-8 guard Camille Cummings, senior 5-9 guard Sydney Kubes and sophomore 5-8 guard Marisa Frost return to the court.
Cummings averaged 11.6 points per game and finished with 266. Kubes averaged 7.6 points per game and had 175, and Frost averaged 6.5 points per game and had 143.
Cumming is ranked 92nd in the class of 2022 and is 41st for senior combo guards. Frost is ranked 10th for the Class of 2024 and is the No. 1 sophomore point guard.
Junior 5-8 guard Macey Littlefield is a newcomer who was averaging 9.0 points per game through four games.
Class 4A ninth-ranked Maple Grove (16-4, 11-2) was third in the conference and an 8AAAA section semifinalist in 2021.
Junior 5-11 guard/wing Kennedy Klick, senior guard/wing Ari Gordon, senior 5-11 guard Kyla Overskei and freshman 5-11 guard Jordan Ode are the top returners.
Klick averaged 11.7 points per game and finished with 222, and Gordon averaged 10.3 points per game and collected 196. Overskei averaged 5.9 points per game and had 100, and Ode averaged 5.6 points per game had ended 2021 with 78.
Klick is ranked sixth overall for the Class of 2023 and is the third-ranked junior combo guard. Gordon is ranked 38th for the Class of 2022 and is the fourth-ranked senior small forward, and Overskei is ranked 71st for the Class of 2022 and is the fourth-ranked senior shooting guard.
Ode is ranked third in the Class of 2025 and is the second-ranked freshman combo guard.
The Crimson has had nine different players score in double-digits in five games so far this season.
Spring Lake Park (13-8, 9-3) was fourth in the conference in 2021 and was the 5AAAA section runner-up.
The Panthers graduated the top two scorers from last season and lost the third with junior forward Kylie Diaz transferring to St. Michael-Albertville but do return senior 5-6 guard Averi Dunbar, junior guard Camryn Smith and sophomore forward Mikayla Thomas.
Thomas averaged 5.7 points per game and had 114. Dunbar averaged 5.5 points per game and finished with 116, and Smith averaged 4.6 points per game and collected 92.
Smith is ranked 66th for the Class of 2023 and is the eighth-ranked junior shooting guard. Thomas is ranked eighth for the Class of 2024 and is the second-ranked small forward, and Dunbar is ranked 111th for the Class of 2024 and is the 12th-ranked senior point guard.
Section preview
The Falcons play in the 6AAAA section, which is one of the toughest in the state with top-ranked Hopkins and fourth-ranked Wayzata.
Hopkins (16-1) won the section title last season and finished in the Class 4A state semifinals in the seventh straight state appearance.
Senior 6-4 forward Maya Nnaji, senior 5-11 guard Amaya Battle, junior 6-0 forward Taylor Woodson, junior 6-1 forward Nu Nu Agara and sophomore 5-8 guard Liv McGill.
Nanji averaged 19.0 points per game and finished with 247, and Woodson averaged 16.3 points per game and had 245. Battle averaged 12.9 points per game and had 194.
McGill averaged 11.9 points per game and collected 191, and Agara averaged 11.7 points per game and finished with 187.
Nanji is not only the No. 1 ranked player for the Class of 2022 as a power forward but is also ranked seventh nationally. Battle is ranked third for the Class of 2022 and is the No. 1 senior point guard. Battle is also ranked 29th nationally.
Woodson is the top-ranked junior power forward for the Class of 2023 and is ranked second in the state. Woodson is also ranked 28th nationally. Agara is the second-ranked junior power forward and is ranked third in the state for the Class of 2023. Agara is ranked 32nd nationally.
McGill is the second-ranked overall player and the second-ranked combo guard for the Class of 2024.
Wayzata (11-7) was the section runner-up in 2021.
The Trojans bring back senior 5-11 guard Mara Braun, who is already committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota, junior 5-6 point guard Brynn Senden, junior 6-0 forward Shannon Fornshell and junior 5-10 shooting guard Aliya Goodnature.
Braun averaged 18.2 points per game and finished with 310, and Senden averaged 9.2 points per game and had 157. Fornshell averaged 7.7 points per game and collected 138 points, and Goodnature averaged 6.0 points per game and had 60.
Braun is ranked second in the state and is the top-ranked senior combo guard for the Class of 2022, and Braun is also ranked 21st nationally. Senden is the second-ranked junior point guard and is 22nd in the Class of 2023.
Fornshell is ranked 26th for the Class of 2023 and is the ninth-ranked junior small forward.
