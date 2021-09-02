Armstrong football begins the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, against Waconia in both the season and home openers.
But there will be several questions both posed and answered throughout the game for the Falcons.
One, the offense and defensive lines are going to be looking to come together with not many starters back from a year ago and a lot of inexperience on both sides of the ball.
Two, Waconia is one of many 2021 opponents that Armstrong is not that familiar with after changes to the districts and the schedules.
And three, the team chemistry isn’t where it usually is between grades due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing remote learning and several changes in practice protocols to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Both lines will be tested early and often this season.
Starting with Waconia, there are a lot of offenses that can score points on the schedule. Stopping the run and getting to the quarterback are two metrics that usually equal wins.
For example, stopping the run against Waconia will be key with the team featuring junior running back Maxwell McEnelly (992 yards, 13 touchdowns, 150 carries). And with a new quarterback, the Wildcats might run a lot in the first week.
So the younger players are expected to be challenged in the trenches early and often. There will be some strong athletes starting, but they haven’t played on Friday nights before so the group is expected to continue to grow all season before reaching its potential by season’s end.
Regardless of what the defense does, you also have to score points to earn victories.
The Falcon’s offensive strength is the skill positions especially at quarterback and wide receiver. But passing the ball is tough if there isn’t time to throw.
Junior quarterback Jamen Malone and senior wide receivers Peyton Newbern, Eustace McGowan and Kayden College are going to be tough to stop as a unit. Throw in newcomer sophomore wide receiver Seth Newbern – who Negen said might be the best of the entire group because of his athleticism – and junior Reggie Carter at running back, and it is clear that the offense can put up points.
But it still comes down to the offensive line to open up holes and to give Malone time to throw – with the deep ball being one of the strengths with Peyton Newbern and McGowan stretching the field for big scores several times a year ago.
Junior center Mitch McDyre and junior guard Erik Sutton are two key spots that have some experience, but the rest of the line will be new with the possibility of a senior but the expectation of mostly juniors, coach Jack Negen said.
Of course, many teams are in the position of not knowing their opponents that well and playbooks tend to be basic and simple early on to allow for younger players to catch up.
For the Falcons, the offensive line might be a little behind the others in terms of plays. But because of the experience of the wide receivers, Negen and his staff have added a lot for them that can be implemented early on.
“We are going to get good with our O-line with just our base stuff, so we’re not really complicated at this point,” Negen said. “We have to go a little slower for those guys, but we are getting there. They are picking stuff up really quick.”
Besides Waconia in week 1, Bloomington Jefferson and Apple Valley are very new to the schedule. Armstrong also hasn’t played Chanhassen, Spring Lake Park and Irondale since 2019 and hasn’t played rival Robbinsdale Cooper since 2018.
That means that seven of the eight teams weren’t on the shortened schedule in 2020, with Irondale and Spring Lake Park games being canceled a year ago.
But a third challenge for 2021 is trying to get team chemistry and team building back to normal again.
Negen said that the summer was so much fun to be around the kids, but with remote learning, groups in pods and the different teams not being able to hang out and work together at practice, there were some players that didn’t know each other.
“It’s awesome being back, but it’s been a little bit of a weird feeling,” Negen said. “Our junior class is pretty tight. The kids hung out and they knew each other, but getting the grades together when we weren’t in school last year – that’s a weird deal. We spent a lot of time this summer just trying to build some of that team chemistry, get to know each other, and it takes a little bit.
“We’ll be fine. We have really good kids, so it’s all going to come together.”
The journey has already been going on, but now the games will count.
So there will be answers as the season progresses and there will also be adjustments, but as Negen said, “That’s part of the fun.”
