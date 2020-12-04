Robbinsdale Armstrong football had its opponent change before a 48-35 loss at Monticello in a 6AAAAA section semifinal.
After Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an order that suspended prep sports through Dec. 18, the Falcons (4-2 overall) had their original Nov. 21 game at second-seeded Elk River changed. Instead, third-seeded Armstrong traveled to fourth-seeded Monticello for what would be the final game of the season on Nov. 20.
Four turnovers by the Falcons hurt in a game where both teams had just one day to prepare for the matchup, and Monticello was able to get the ground game working. Senior running back Sam Valor had 19 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Magic.
Armstrong did score first and led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone connected with junior wide receiver Eustace McGowan on a pass that put the ball on the 2-yard line, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by senior running back Caleb Jones.
Senior fullback Calvin Schmitz cut the lead to 7-6 after a 7-yard touchdown run, but the Falcons’ offense came back to score again on a big play.
Malone threw a deep pass to the post and connected with wide-open wide receiver Kayden College on a 60-yard touchdown pass.
But Schmitz was able to run for 9- and 1-yard touchdowns, and Valor broke free on a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to push Monticello ahead 28-14.
Junior running back Carson Kolles added a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 35-14 Magic.
A trick play did get the Falcons a little closer.
Malone pitched the ball to Jones who then pitched the ball to junior wide receiver Peyton Newbern. Newbern rolled to the right and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass on the run to an open College on the goal line to cut the deficit to 35-21.
But Valor scored again on a 14-yard run to put Armstrong down by three scores after three quarters.
Malone would add two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard score to senior wide receiver Sam Stanlaski and an 11-yard score to Newbern. Malone also connected with Stanlaski on a two-point conversion pass.
Valor also scored for Monticello in the fourth quarter, however, rumbling for a 13-yard touchdown.
Seniors Cade Kuempel, Sean Wright, Abdulahi Osman, Joseph Ungar, Jake Engwall, Connor Bursey, Wyatt Knox-Carruth, Zay’Vion Scott, Noah Weisjahn, Rashad Sherwood, Garret Riestenberg, Josiah Coulon, Mohamed Farah, Delano Fields, Jairo Martinez Fragoso, Asa Brigham, Gavin Rothstein, Hayden Anderson, Samuel Knowles, Mac Olson, Jones and Stanlaski all played their final high school football game for the Falcons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.